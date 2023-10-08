Educate Awards 2023: 11 Liverpool schools and colleges shortlisted for prestigious education awards
The Educate Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the education sector, showcasing the fantastic work of schools and colleges across the North West.
Eleven schools and colleges in Liverpool have been named in the highly anticipated Educate Awards shortlist.
Founded in 2012, the awards celebrate schools, colleges, teachers and support staff across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester and are the largest education awards in the North West.
With a total of 20 categories, the shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff, and strategic leadership teams.
The Liverpool schools and colleges shortlisted
- Abbot’s Lea School - SEND Provision Award and the Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
- All Saints Catholic Primary School - Outstanding Arts in a Primary School Award
- Alt Bridge School - WOW Recognition Award
- Archbishop Blanch High School - Innovation and Creative Literacy Award
- Calderstones School - Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
- Employability Solutions Ltd - Most Inspirational Alternative Provision Award
- Gateacre School - Innovative and Creative Literacy Award, the Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School Award and the Most Inspirational Secondary School Award
- Notre Dame Catholic College - Most Inspirational Alternative Provision Award
- St John Bosco Arts College - Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College Award
- The Beacon CE Primary School - Outstanding Commitment to the Environment Award
- Whitefield Primary School - Most Inspirational Primary School Award
Catherine Chapman from Gateacre School has also been shortlisted for the esteemed Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by CER.
Awards ceremony 2023
The awards, in partnership with ASL and Ricoh, are the largest education awards in the region and will return to the iconic Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral on Friday, November 17.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said a record number of entries were received this year and that every school and college on the shortlist “should be extremely proud”.
The full Educate Awards 2023 shortlist
The Communication Award:
- Litherland High School
- Manchester Academy
- Maricourt Catholic High School
- Ridgeway High School
Outstanding Commitment to the Environment
- Ascent Autism Specialist College
- Heswall Primary School
- The Beacon CE Primary School
- Wright Robinson College
Careers & Enterprise Award
- Formby High School
- Hope Academy
- Ridgeway High School
SEND Provision Award
- Abbot’s Lea School
- Green Fold School
- Maple Grove School
Innovative & Creative Literacy Award
- Archbishop Blanch High School
- Gateacre School
- Hillside High School
- St James’ Catholic High School
- St Mary’s Catholic College
Outstanding Commitment to STEM
- Great Crosby Catholic Primary School
- Neston High School
- Queen’s Park High School
Outstanding Arts in Primary School
- All Saints Catholic Primary School
- Bretherton Endowed CE Primary School
- Kew Woods Primary School
- Netherton Moss Primary School
Outstanding Arts in Secondary School
- Gateacre School
- Rainford High
- The Hollins
Community Partnership Award
- Chorlton High School
- Maricourt Catholic High School
- St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School
Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
- Abbot’s Lea School
- Calderstones School
- St Damian’s Roman Catholic Science College
- St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School
- Stockport Academy
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School
- Bedford Drive Primary School
- St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School
- Cowley International College
- Rainford High
- Rainhill High School
- St Peter’s Catholic High School
Leadership Team of the Year
- Ascent Autism Specialist College
- Cardinal Langley RC High School
- Green Fold School
- Hillside High School
Teacher of the Year
- Catherine Chapman, Gateacre School
- Jonathan Miller, Standish Community High School
- Stephen Hill, St Joseph’s Primary School
School Support Star of the Year
- Jeanette Horrocks, Green Fold School
- Kate Watt, Ellesmere Port C of E College
- Michaela Jinks, St Damian’s Roman Catholic Science College
- Philip McGowan, Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School
Most Inspirational Alternative Provision
- Employability Solutions Ltd
- Notre Dame Catholic College
- Sandbach School
Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College
- Ascent Autism Specialist College
- Birkenhead Sixth Form College
- Myerscough College & University Centre
- St John Bosco Arts College
Most Inspirational Secondary School
- Chorlton High School
- Ellesmere Port C of E College
- Gateacre School
- Maricourt Catholic High School
- Rainford High
- St Damian’s Roman Catholic Science College
Most Inspirational Primary School
- Eldon Primary School
- Green Fold School
- Riverside Primary School
- St Peter’s CE Primary School
- St Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary Academy
- Whitefield Primary School
WOW Recognition Award
- Alt Bridge School
- Beech Hall School
- Wade Deacon High School