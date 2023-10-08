The Educate Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the education sector, showcasing the fantastic work of schools and colleges across the North West.

Eleven schools and colleges in Liverpool have been named in the highly anticipated Educate Awards shortlist.

The Educate Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the education sector, showcasing the fantastic work of schools and colleges that are continually delivering an outstanding education and supporting young people to reach their full potential.

Founded in 2012, the awards celebrate schools, colleges, teachers and support staff across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester and are the largest education awards in the North West.

With a total of 20 categories, the shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff, and strategic leadership teams.

The Liverpool schools and colleges shortlisted

Abbot’s Lea School - SEND Provision Award and the Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

- SEND Provision Award and the Mental Health & Wellbeing Award All Saints Catholic Primary Schoo l - Outstanding Arts in a Primary School Award

l - Outstanding Arts in a Primary School Award Alt Bridge School - WOW Recognition Award

- WOW Recognition Award Archbishop Blanch High School - Innovation and Creative Literacy Award

- Innovation and Creative Literacy Award Calderstones School - Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

- Mental Health & Wellbeing Award Employability Solutions Ltd - Most Inspirational Alternative Provision Award

- Most Inspirational Alternative Provision Award Gateacre School - Innovative and Creative Literacy Award, the Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School Award and the Most Inspirational Secondary School Award

- Innovative and Creative Literacy Award, the Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School Award and the Most Inspirational Secondary School Award Notre Dame Catholic College - Most Inspirational Alternative Provision Award

Most Inspirational Alternative Provision Award St John Bosco Arts College - Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College Award

- Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College Award The Beacon CE Primary School - Outstanding Commitment to the Environment Award

- Outstanding Commitment to the Environment Award Whitefield Primary School - Most Inspirational Primary School Award

Catherine Chapman from Gateacre School has also been shortlisted for the esteemed Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by CER.

Awards ceremony 2023

The awards, in partnership with ASL and Ricoh, are the largest education awards in the region and will return to the iconic Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral on Friday, November 17.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said a record number of entries were received this year and that every school and college on the shortlist “should be extremely proud”.

The full Educate Awards 2023 shortlist

The Communication Award:

Litherland High School

Manchester Academy

Maricourt Catholic High School

Ridgeway High School

Outstanding Commitment to the Environment

Ascent Autism Specialist College

Heswall Primary School

The Beacon CE Primary School

Wright Robinson College

Careers & Enterprise Award

Formby High School

Hope Academy

Ridgeway High School

SEND Provision Award

Abbot’s Lea School

Green Fold School

Maple Grove School

Innovative & Creative Literacy Award

Archbishop Blanch High School

Gateacre School

Hillside High School

St James’ Catholic High School

St Mary’s Catholic College

Outstanding Commitment to STEM

Great Crosby Catholic Primary School

Neston High School

Queen’s Park High School

Outstanding Arts in Primary School

All Saints Catholic Primary School

Bretherton Endowed CE Primary School

Kew Woods Primary School

Netherton Moss Primary School

Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

Gateacre School

Rainford High

The Hollins

Community Partnership Award

Chorlton High School

Maricourt Catholic High School

St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Abbot’s Lea School

Calderstones School

St Damian’s Roman Catholic Science College

St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School

Stockport Academy

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School

Bedford Drive Primary School

St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School

Cowley International College

Rainford High

Rainhill High School

St Peter’s Catholic High School

Leadership Team of the Year

Ascent Autism Specialist College

Cardinal Langley RC High School

Green Fold School

Hillside High School

Teacher of the Year

Catherine Chapman, Gateacre School

Jonathan Miller, Standish Community High School

Stephen Hill, St Joseph’s Primary School

School Support Star of the Year

Jeanette Horrocks, Green Fold School

Kate Watt, Ellesmere Port C of E College

Michaela Jinks, St Damian’s Roman Catholic Science College

Philip McGowan, Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School

Most Inspirational Alternative Provision

Employability Solutions Ltd

Notre Dame Catholic College

Sandbach School

Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College

Ascent Autism Specialist College

Birkenhead Sixth Form College

Myerscough College & University Centre

St John Bosco Arts College

Most Inspirational Secondary School

Chorlton High School

Ellesmere Port C of E College

Gateacre School

Maricourt Catholic High School

Rainford High

St Damian’s Roman Catholic Science College

Most Inspirational Primary School

Eldon Primary School

Green Fold School

Riverside Primary School

St Peter’s CE Primary School

St Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary Academy

Whitefield Primary School

WOW Recognition Award