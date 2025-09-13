The worst 11 state secondary schools in Liverpool as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

Emma Dukes
Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

The Telegraph’s 2025 GCSE league table reveals the state secondary schools in Liverpool with the lowest scores.

The Telegraph’s league table sees secondary schools ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40. The newspaper says these are “designed to highlight a range of key data points, measuring key academic, behavioural and organisational performance”.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Almost 3,500 state sector secondary schools in England feature in the league table, with just five schools across the country receiving the full 40 points.

We have taken a look at the 11 state secondary schools in Liverpool that received the lowest scores - 19/40 or below - thus being branded as ‘well below average’ or ‘below average’.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how your child’s school fared.

Dixons Croxteth Academy has been awarded a score of 14/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'.

1. Dixons Croxteth Academy

Dixons Croxteth Academy has been awarded a score of 14/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google

Dixons Fazakerley Academy has been awarded a score of 14/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'.

2. Dixons Fazakerley Academy

Dixons Fazakerley Academy has been awarded a score of 14/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google Street View

Alsop High School has been awarded a score of 15/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'.

3. Alsop High School

Alsop High School has been awarded a score of 15/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google Street View

The Academy of St Nicholas has been awarded a score of 15/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'.

4. The Academy of St Nicholas

The Academy of St Nicholas has been awarded a score of 15/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'well below average'. | Google Street View

