The 19 best performing Wirral primary schools based on latest reading, writing & maths scores

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jun 2025, 08:59 BST

Explore the top 19 primary schools on the Wirral based on the latest reading, writing and maths scores, highlighting those achieving the highest standards.

These are the 19 best-performing primary schools in Wirral, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 19 schools in Wirral had the best performance. Not all schools had scores listed.

Thornton Hough Primary School, located on St George's Way, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 35% achieved a higher standard.

1. Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral

Thornton Hough Primary School, located on St George's Way, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 35% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, located on St Bridget's Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 22% achieved a higher standard.

2. West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, West Kirby, Wirral

West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, located on St Bridget's Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 22% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

Thingwall Primary School, located on Pensby Road, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 16% achieved a higher standard.

3. Thingwall Primary School, Thingwall, Wirral

Thingwall Primary School, located on Pensby Road, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 16% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

Our Lady of Pity Catholic Primary School, academy located on Rigby Drive, achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 107 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 14% achieved a higher standard.

4. Our Lady of Pity Catholic Primary School, Greasby, Wirral

Our Lady of Pity Catholic Primary School, academy located on Rigby Drive, achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 107 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 14% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

