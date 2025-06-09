These are the 19 best-performing primary schools in Wirral, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 19 schools in Wirral had the best performance. Not all schools had scores listed.

1 . Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral Thornton Hough Primary School, located on St George's Way, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 35% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

2 . West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, West Kirby, Wirral West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, located on St Bridget's Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 22% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

3 . Thingwall Primary School, Thingwall, Wirral Thingwall Primary School, located on Pensby Road, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 16% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View