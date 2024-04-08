Just 21 secondary schools across Liverpool and Merseyside currently hold Ofsted’s highest rating.

Ofsted is the regulatory body for education establishments, such as schools and colleges, providing institutions with ratings on a four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'. Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

While concerns have been raised about Ofsted’s single-word judgements, many parents look at inspection reports as a way to decide which school is best suited to their children.

Many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, however, fewer have been awarded the top mark. We have scoured the ratings to find out which schools are the most highly rated, with 21 secondary schools across the region ranked 'outstanding' in 2024.

Below are all of the Merseyside secondary schools currently ranked as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Is yours on the list?

1 . The Belvedere Academy, Liverpool L8 Published in February 2015, the Ofsted report for The Belvedere Academy states: “Teaching is of a high quality. Teachers have high expectations of all students. Students regularly enter into a detailed dialogue with their teachers about how to improve their work, are challenged further, and make rapid and sustained progress as a result.” Photo: Google Street View

2 . Auckland College, Liverpool L17 Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “The independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education." An additional inspection took place in March 2022. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Bank View High School, Liverpool Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support." Photo: Bank View High School

4 . Carmel College, St Helens WA10 Published in June 2019, the Ofsted report for Carmel College states: "Students are proud to study at the college. They value and respond positively to the very high expectations and aspirations teachers have of them. They take great pride in their work, which is of an exceptional standard." Photo: Sue Adair, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons