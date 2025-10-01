The shortlist celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.

In partnership with ASL Group, the awards are the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West, and the shortlist was revealed this week.

Take a look at the shortlisted Merseyside schools below, listed in no particular order.

1 . Churchtown Primary School, Southport Shortlisted for Leadership Team of the Year & Most Inspirational Primary School. | LDRS

2 . Meols Cop High School, Sefton Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Secondary School. | Google Street View

3 . The Mosslands School, Wallasey. Shortlisted for Outstanding Commitment to STEM. | Wirral Council