32 fantastic schools in Merseyside shortlisted for prestigious Educate Awards 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

32 brilliant primary and secondary schools, teachers, support staff and trusts on Merseyside have been shortlisted for the Educate Awards 2025.

The shortlist celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.

In partnership with ASL Group, the awards are the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West, and the shortlist was revealed this week.

Take a look at the shortlisted Merseyside schools below, listed in no particular order.

Shortlisted for Leadership Team of the Year & Most Inspirational Primary School.

1. Churchtown Primary School, Southport

Shortlisted for Leadership Team of the Year & Most Inspirational Primary School. | LDRS

Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Secondary School.

2. Meols Cop High School, Sefton

Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Secondary School. | Google Street View

Shortlisted for Outstanding Commitment to STEM.

3. The Mosslands School, Wallasey.

Shortlisted for Outstanding Commitment to STEM. | Wirral Council

Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Primary School.

4. Banks Road Primary School, Liverpool

Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Primary School. | Google Street View

