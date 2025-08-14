A Wirral teen hopes he’s done his grandparents proud after getting the grades to get into his first choice university.

Matthew Jones from the Wirral was one of hundreds of thousands of people getting their A Level, BTec, and T-Level results across the country today.

A student at Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Matthew was one of around 600 students at the college receiving their A level results today. Around 92% of pupils there have managed to get into their first choice university, results that were described as “beyond remarkable” by the Ofsted-rated “outstanding” school.

Left to right, Matthew, Peter, and Wendy Jones at Birkenhead Sixth Form College | LDRS

Matthew is now off to study medicinal chemistry at the University of Liverpool and is looking to eventually go into a career developing new medicines.

Describing his son as “a lovely young man,” dad Peter told the LDRS: “He has done really well, he has had a tough year, he lost three of his grandparents.” Both of Peter’s parents sadly passed away in the last year while Matthew’s grandma on his mum Wendy’s side died last Friday.

Wendy said: “We feel overwhelmed. We are so happy for him. He has worked really hard and he deserves it.”

Asked how he felt when he found out his results, Michael said he was in shock but he is looking forward to university and expanding his knowledge, describing it as “a new challenge.” He told the LDRS: “It was what I was hoping for. I hope I have done them proud. That is what I wanted to do.”

Mike Kilbride MBE, the principal at the college, said: “We’ve done remarkably well, beyond remarkable. Last year, our performance was described by independent analysts as remarkable and we’ve actually improved on that. When I say we’ve improved upon that, the students have improved upon that.

“There’s lot of fantastic individual stories there. 92% of our students are getting to their first choice university. More of our students than ever are going to the top universities. That is one thing we really focus on, getting them into really good universities so it’s good news all around.

“We’ve got 600 students heading off to every corner of the British Isles. You name a city and we’ve got students going there.”

He added: “It never gets boring, it never gets mundane and you never get used to it. We are starting to see students coming through now and that is lots of individual stories, lots of happy faces, and lots of families who have been a very positive impact so that’s all really.

“I’d like them first and foremost to take a moment to enjoy their success. They’ve worked hard and so that’s really important. I’d like them to also take away the values we have instilled in them here about being positive about what they can achieve moving forward, about being resilient, and about being good citizens.”