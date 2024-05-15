More than a dozen schools in Liverpool are currently rated as ‘requires improvement’ after being visited by the education regulatory body, Ofsted.
Ofsted provides schools with ratings on a four point scale, with the highest score being ‘outstanding’, followed by ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’. Overall classifications are based on five key categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and either early years or sixth form provisions - depending on whether the school is primary or secondary.
Here are all the Liverpool primary and secondary schools rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted (as of May 15, 2024). All full reports - including category scores - are available via Ofsted’s official website.
1. LIPA Primary and High School, Upper Duke Street, Liverpool L1
Published in May 2024, the Ofsted report for LIPA Primary and High School reads: "The school has increasingly high expectations for pupils’ behaviour, attendance and
academic achievement. Most pupils attend school regularly, and they enjoy their lessons. In most subjects, pupils, particularly those in the primary age phase,
achieve well. During lessons, most pupils follow instructions and focus well on their learning.
However, some older pupils do not behave as well as they should. Some pupils told inspectors that they do not feel safe in school. This is because they are worried by the behaviour of some of the other pupils, especially during break times. Added to this, some pupils do not show sufficient respect for their school environment." Photo: Google Street View
2. Gateacre School, Hedgefield Road, Liverpool L25
Published in January 2024, the Ofsted report for Gateacre School reads: "Most pupils enjoy coming to this friendly and welcoming school. They maintain
positive relationships with their teachers. This helps most pupils, including pupils
with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to feel safe.
The school has raised its expectations of pupils’ academic achievement. However,
pupils do not achieve as well as they should. This is because there are weaknesses
in the design and delivery of the curriculum in some subjects. In addition, the sixthform programme of study is not broad or ambitious enough. Students do not
develop a deep and secure body of knowledge securely over time. This limits their
success in their next stage of education, employment or training." Photo: Google Street View
3. Roscoe Primary School, Alison Road, Liverpool
Published in January 2024, the Ofsted report for Roscoe Primary School states: "Pupils, and children in the early years, receive a warm welcome as they arrive each day at Roscoe Primary School. The majority of pupils feel happy and safe at school. Pupils said that they have a trusted adult who they can speak to if they have any worries.
Pupils are keen to learn the wide range of subjects on offer and they behave well in most of their lessons. However, some pupils do not show the same high levels of respect for new or temporary staff that they show towards their regular teachers.
Sometimes, the behaviour of these pupils disrupts the learning of their peers." Photo: Google Street View
4. Windsor Community Primary School, Upper Hill Street, Liverpool L8
Published in November 2023, the Ofsted report for Windsor Community Primary School reads: "Published information about the school does not fully explain pupils’ achievements. For example, pupils who start at the school in the Reception Year and stay until the end of Year 6 learn well in some subjects. Pupils respond positively to the interesting learning opportunities that staff provide. Mostly, pupils remember their learning. However, a few subject curriculums do not include all the required information set out in the national curriculum. Consequently, pupils are not taught all the information that they need to know and are not prepared well enough for the next stage of their education." Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.