1 . LIPA Primary and High School, Upper Duke Street, Liverpool L1

Published in May 2024, the Ofsted report for LIPA Primary and High School reads: "The school has increasingly high expectations for pupils’ behaviour, attendance and academic achievement. Most pupils attend school regularly, and they enjoy their lessons. In most subjects, pupils, particularly those in the primary age phase, achieve well. During lessons, most pupils follow instructions and focus well on their learning. However, some older pupils do not behave as well as they should. Some pupils told inspectors that they do not feel safe in school. This is because they are worried by the behaviour of some of the other pupils, especially during break times. Added to this, some pupils do not show sufficient respect for their school environment." Photo: Google Street View