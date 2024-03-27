Parents across Merseyside may have just found out where their children will be starting secondary school this September, but others will be starting their research as they prepare to send applications off in the autumn. One way by which parents decide which schools to apply for is by looking at Ofsted ratings.
Ofsted is the regulatory body for education establishments, such as schools and colleges, providing institutions with ratings on a four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'. Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, however, fewer have been awarded the top mark. We have scoured the ratings to find out which schools are the most highly rated, with two Sefton secondary schools ranked 'outstanding' in 2024, and 17 receiving a 'good' mark.
Information is correct at the time of publishing - March 27, 2024. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.
1. Birkdale High School, Birkdale - Good
Published in September 2022, the Ofsted report for Birkdale High School reads: "Birkdale High School continues to be a good school.
Pupils are proud to be part of this welcoming and tight-knit school community. They build
strong relationships with each other and with staff. Pupils said that they enjoy coming to school because it is a happy place where they can make many friends." Photo: Google Street View
2. Chesterfield High School, Waterloo - Good
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for Chesterfield High School states: "Chesterfield High School continues to be a good school.
Pupils, including students in the sixth form, said that they feel cared for by staff. Pupils benefit from mutually respectful and trusting relationships with their teachers. Added to this, pupils are reassured by the fact that they can seek guidance from each other. This helps them to feel safe and happy in school." Photo: Google Street View
3. Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre, Southport - Good
Published in January 2024, the Ofsted report for Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre reads: "Pupils feel happy, safe and valued at this welcoming school. They enjoy a calm and respectful environment that helps them to study and learn. Pupils and staff are immensely proud of the improvements made to the school in recent years.
Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND),
benefit from a broad and varied curriculum. They enjoy their lessons and work hard.
The school has raised its expectations for all pupils’ achievements. Typically, pupils learn well. However, some students in the sixth form do not achieve as well as they should in some subjects." Photo: Google Street View
4. Crosby High School, Crosby - Good
Published in September 2018, the Ofsted report for Crosby High School reads: "This school continues to be good.
The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.
You lead a welcoming school and you ensure that pupils are at the heart of everything the school does." Photo: Google Street View