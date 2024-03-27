3 . Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre, Southport - Good

Published in January 2024, the Ofsted report for Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre reads: "Pupils feel happy, safe and valued at this welcoming school. They enjoy a calm and respectful environment that helps them to study and learn. Pupils and staff are immensely proud of the improvements made to the school in recent years. Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit from a broad and varied curriculum. They enjoy their lessons and work hard. The school has raised its expectations for all pupils’ achievements. Typically, pupils learn well. However, some students in the sixth form do not achieve as well as they should in some subjects." Photo: Google Street View