1 . Bedford Drive Primary School - Good

Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for Bedford Drive Primary School reads: “Pupils are proud to attend Bedford Drive Primary School. Staff greet parents, carers and pupils in the school yard as they arrive at school each morning. Pupils are eager to get into school and start learning. They feel safe and well cared for by staff. Pupils know that if they have a worry, there is someone who will support them. Pupils consider the best thing about the school to be their teachers. They said that this is because staff are always there to help them when needed." Photo: Google Street View