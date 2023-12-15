Ofsted reports are a tool used by parents all over the country, when deciding which schools to send their children to.
Responsible for the regulation of education providers, Ofsted inspectors provide schools with a rating on a four-point scale - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. However, schools often go a number of years without an Ofsted inspection so their published ratings can be a poor reflection of the institutions in their current state.
With this in mind, we have collated a list of all the Wirral primary schools rated 'good' or 'outstanding', which had inspection reports published in 2023*.
See if your child's school is featured.
*We have not included ungraded (section 8) inspections which state: "The evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now."
1. Bedford Drive Primary School - Good
Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for Bedford Drive Primary School reads: “Pupils are proud to attend Bedford Drive Primary School. Staff greet parents, carers and pupils in the school yard as they arrive at school each morning. Pupils are eager to get into school and start learning. They feel safe and well cared for by staff. Pupils know that if they have a worry, there is someone who will support them. Pupils consider the best thing about the school to be their teachers. They said that this is because staff are always there to help them when needed." Photo: Google Street View
2. Bidston Avenue Primary School - Good
Published in October 2023, the Ofsted report for Bidston Avenue Primary School reads: "Pupils at Bidston Avenue Primary School are happy and they feel well cared for by
staff. The school ensures that pupils know how important they are. At the end of
Year 6, pupils leave the school as well-rounded and considerate individuals.
The school has high expectations of pupils’ achievement, including for children in the
early years. To this end, the school has designed an ambitious curriculum. Pupils
learn the curriculum successfully and they achieve well." Photo: Google Street View
3. Birkenhead High School Academy - Good
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead High School Academy states: "Pupils are proud to attend this school. They feel happy and safe. Pupils understand
the importance of tolerating people who are different to themselves. They embrace
diversity. Leaders deal with any incidents of bullying quickly and effectively.
Pupils enjoy the wide range of opportunities that are available to them as part of
the school curriculum and beyond. For example, pupils in key stages 3 and 4
appreciate the enrichment sessions at the end of each day. Sixth-form students
benefit from developing a wide range of leadership skills." Photo: Google Street View
4. Brackenwood Junior School - Good
Published in July 2023, the Ofsted report for Brackenwood Junior School states: "Pupils enjoy school. They appreciate the welcoming and upbeat atmosphere at
Brackenwood Junior School. Staff and pupils give visitors a warm welcome. Pupils,
including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are proud
of their school and of their learning. Pupils spoke excitedly about the upcoming
residential trip and the many clubs that they can join." Photo: Google Street View