Register
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Are you really a Liverpool university student if you haven’t done these 11 things?

Liverpool has its own weird and wonderful student culture that’s almost a right of passage for university goers.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST

Freshers week is here and students across the country are preparing to start their new lives in (what we believe to be) the greatest city in the world.

They will be looking forward to a new adventure in a new place but this time of year will also bring back fond memories for graduates who studied in Liverpool. It has definitely got us thinking about some of our university traditions.

From climbing Mount Pleasant to stockpiling instant noodles at Hanover Street Home Bargains - did you really study in Liverpool if you haven’t done these things....

You just have to end the night out with a Nazbys. No matter what side of town you start the night on, you always seem to find yourself ordering cheesy chips at the Leece Street takeaway in the early hours.

1. Ended the night with a Nabzys

You just have to end the night out with a Nazbys. No matter what side of town you start the night on, you always seem to find yourself ordering cheesy chips at the Leece Street takeaway in the early hours. Photo: Nabzys

It is basically student law that you have to go to Shindie at least once. Expect indie bangers, inflatables and confetti.

2. Gone to Sh** Indie Disco on a Thursday

It is basically student law that you have to go to Shindie at least once. Expect indie bangers, inflatables and confetti. Photo: Shit Indie Disco

Rushing to get to a lecture on time is already difficult but add in the absolute trek that is Mount Pleasant and you’re likely to be late and dripping with sweat. Who needs the gym when you basically have to climb a mountain to get to uni?

3. Trekked up Mount Pleasant

Rushing to get to a lecture on time is already difficult but add in the absolute trek that is Mount Pleasant and you’re likely to be late and dripping with sweat. Who needs the gym when you basically have to climb a mountain to get to uni?

You’re pretty much guaranteed to visit every Wetherspoons during your time as a student in Liverpool. We have quite a few in the city centre and a go-to for a cheap fry up or cheap and cheerful pre-drinks.

4. Visited every city centre Wetherspoons

You’re pretty much guaranteed to visit every Wetherspoons during your time as a student in Liverpool. We have quite a few in the city centre and a go-to for a cheap fry up or cheap and cheerful pre-drinks. Photo: Adobe Stock

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsMemories
Register
Follow us