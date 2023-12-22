Liverpool schools: Best secondary schools in Merseyside according to GCSE results and Ofsted reports
These secondary schools have the best exam results and ratings from inspectors.
The 'best' secondary schools around Merseyside have been named in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide league table, based on exam results achieved by pupils across the country.
The guide is widely acknowledged as one of the most authoritative surveys of the country’s top schools and the 2024 edition is now available.
It ranks schools on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2022.
Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. It also includes Ofsted ratings.
So, which schools in Merseyside are the best performing? We have collated a list of the schools featured in the Parent Power Guide, including their GCSE results and latest Ofsted* score.
*Excludes independent school.