These secondary schools have the best exam results and ratings from inspectors.

The 'best' secondary schools around Merseyside have been named in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide league table, based on exam results achieved by pupils across the country.

The guide is widely acknowledged as one of the most authoritative surveys of the country’s top schools and the 2024 edition is now available.

It ranks schools on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2022.

Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. It also includes Ofsted ratings.

So, which schools in Merseyside are the best performing? We have collated a list of the schools featured in the Parent Power Guide, including their GCSE results and latest Ofsted* score.

*Excludes independent school.

1 . The Blue Coat School, Liverpool National rank 25. The Blue Coat is selective secondary school. 78.3% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Latest Ofsted rating: Good. Photo: Google Street View

2 . West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral National rank 160. West Kirby Grammar School is grammar school. 56.8% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Latest Ofsted rating: Good. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Calday Grange Grammar School, Wirral National rank 170. Calday Grange Grammar School is a grammar school. 48.2% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Latest Ofsted rating: Good. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral National rank 175. Wirral Grammar School for Girls is a grammar school. 595% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Latest Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Photo: Google Street View