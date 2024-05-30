The best performing primary schools in Liverpool have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.
We’ve analysed the latest government data to reveal the best Liverpool primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.
The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard.
Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
Let's take a look at the 23 best Liverpool schools based on academic performance.
