The best 13 state secondary schools in Merseyside as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Sep 2025, 20:16 BST

Discover which Merseyside schools excelled in the latest 2025 GCSE league table, highlighting the top-performing schools in the area.

The Telegraph’s league table sees secondary schools ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40. The newspaper says these are “designed to highlight a range of key data points, measuring key academic, behavioural and organisational performance”.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Almost 3,500 state sector secondary schools in England feature in the league table, with just five schools across the country receiving the full 40 points.#

- The worst 14 state secondary schools in Merseyside as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletters

We have taken a look at the 13 best state secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside that received the highest scores, thus being branded as ‘very good’.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how your child’s school fared.

West Kirby Grammar has been awarded a score of 39/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

1. West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

West Kirby Grammar has been awarded a score of 39/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

Calday Grange has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

2. Calday Grange Grammar School, Wirral

Calday Grange has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

Upton Hall has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

3. Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirral

Upton Hall has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

Wirral Grammar School for Girls has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

4. Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral

Wirral Grammar School for Girls has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolThe TelegraphGCSESchools
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice