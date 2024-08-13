Liverpool and Merseyside are home to many high-performing secondary schools where pupils excel and go on to achieve brilliant GCSE results. But how do they stack up when compared side-by-side?
We’ve created a league table of the county’s top schools. We started by picking out secondary schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted - meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to be excellent.
To then see if the pupils’ exam results match the Ofsted judgement, we looked at which of these ‘outstanding’ schools have the best ‘Progress 8’ scores. These are based on GCSE results and other student achievements, and help determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to a nationwide average.
Take a look at Merseyside’s top secondary schools, based on Ofsted reports and academic achievement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.