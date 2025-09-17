The best 10 state secondary schools in Wirral as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Find out which Wirral secondary schools are the best according to The Telegraph's league table. See where your child's school stands.

The Telegraph’s league table sees secondary schools ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40. The newspaper says these are “designed to highlight a range of key data points, measuring key academic, behavioural and organisational performance”.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Almost 3,500 state sector secondary schools in England feature in the league table - including those in Wirral and Merseyside - with just five schools across the country receiving the full 40 points.

We have taken a look at the ten best state secondary schools on the Wirral that received scores of 25/40 or higher.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how your child’s school fared.

West Kirby Grammar has been awarded a score of 39/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

1. West Kirby Grammar School

West Kirby Grammar has been awarded a score of 39/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

Calday Grange has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

2. Calday Grange Grammar School, Wirral

Calday Grange has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

Upton Hall has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

3. Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirral

Upton Hall has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

Wirral Grammar School for Girls has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'.

4. Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral

Wirral Grammar School for Girls has been awarded a score of 38/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it 'very good'. | Google

