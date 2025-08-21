EdStart Wirral Students Celebrate GCSE Achievements

Local alternative provision school supports young people to gain qualifications and take next steps

There were proud smiles and celebrations at EdStart Wirral today as students collected their GCSE results, with many overcoming personal and educational challenges to reach this important milestone.

EdStart Wirral supports young people who have struggled in mainstream education, providing an alternative setting where students can re-engage with learning in a supportive, understanding environment. With tailored teaching, pastoral support, and a focus on building trust and confidence, students are given the opportunity and support to work towards recognised qualifications and a brighter future.

Across EdStart Schools this year, students have again consistently applied themselves throughout the examination process. This year, the majority of EdStart students have left with a range of four or five GCSES. The pass rates reflects EdStart’s commitment to a wide range of GCSE subjects with pass rates including: Biology - 90%; English Language - 86%; English Literature - 78%; Maths - 75%; and Religious Studies - 64%. Given the historical educational gaps with which many EdStart students arrive, the EdStart community is exceptionally proud of the students’ engagement with learning and is confident that, once again, 100% of students will move on successfully to further education, training, or employment.

Emily Watkins, teacher Andrea O’Rourke, Lily Oldrid Lowe

Staff and families joined in the celebrations, with students gaining a wide range of qualifications they need to move on to college courses, apprenticeships, or employment opportunities. For many, today represents not just academic progress, but personal growth and new belief in what they can achieve.

Students celebrating today include:

● Lily Oldrid Lowe, who achieved 4 GCSEs and is now planning to study Hair and Beauty in Hugh Baird College in Liverpool

● Emily Watkins, who’s secured 4 GCSEs is excited to move on to Hugh Baird College in Liverpool to study fashion.

Stephen McNulty Head of School at EdStart Wirral, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of our students and what they’ve achieved. For many, this has been a long journey with ups and downs, but today is a testament to their determination, courage, and progress. At EdStart Wirral, we believe in second chances, and today our students are stepping into their next chapters with confidence.”

Kevin Buchanan, Education Director at EdStart Schools, added:

“At EdStart, we talk about developing brilliant 16 year olds — and today is a powerful reminder of what that looks like. These students have shown strength, resilience, and ambition in the face of challenge. With the right support, they’ve achieved something they can carry proudly into whatever comes next, whether that’s college, apprenticeships, or the workplace. We couldn’t be prouder.”