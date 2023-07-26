Register
Every Wirral primary school rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors in 2023

These schools impressed inspectors and received the highest rating.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Little ones across Merseyside are preparing to start their education journey this September. But which schools have the best Ofsted ratings?

Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

We have compiled a list of Wirral primary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to July 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?

*Please note special schools are not included and many schools listed have not been inspected for a number of years.

1. St Andrew’s C of E Aided Primary School

Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for St Andrew’s CofE Aided Primary School states: “Pupils are proud of their welcoming school. They are happy to come to school every day. Pupils feel safe and know that staff care for them. They know that bullying is not tolerated, but also know that adults will deal with any incidents if they occur. Pupils show great empathy towards one another.” Photo: Google Street View

2. Irby Primary School

Published in November 2021, the Ofsted report for Irby Primary School reads: “Pupils are proud of their school and enjoy attending. The positive relationships between staff and pupils make Irby Primary School a happy and calm place to learn. Pupils feel safe and are safe. Adults take the time to listen to pupils and help them if they have any worries or concerns.” Photo: Google Street View

3. Mersey Park Primary School

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Mersey Park Primary School reads: “High-quality, innovative teaching actively engages pupils in their learning. As a result, pupils make outstanding progress from their starting points in all curriculum areas." Photo: Google Street View

4. West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School

Published in January 2013, the Ofsted report for West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School reads: “All pupils achieve extremely well and reach standards that are well above average in English and mathematics. The rates of progress pupils make are more rapid than at the time of the previous inspection." Photo: Google Street View

