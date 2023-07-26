1 . St Andrew’s C of E Aided Primary School

Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for St Andrew’s CofE Aided Primary School states: “Pupils are proud of their welcoming school. They are happy to come to school every day. Pupils feel safe and know that staff care for them. They know that bullying is not tolerated, but also know that adults will deal with any incidents if they occur. Pupils show great empathy towards one another.” Photo: Google Street View