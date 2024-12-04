Formby school all kitted out thanks to Specsavers support

A Formby school has brand new sports kits for their pupils following support from the local Specsavers store. St Luke’s Church of England Primary School, based on Jubilee Road, received money to ensure their pupils wear matching kits when taking part in sports competitions.

Thanks to the kind donations from the Formby Specsavers store, 12 football kits and 24 multisport kits have been provided for pupils to use – with the sizes split across Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 students.

The kit will cover any football competitions the school takes part in, as well as any other sporting competitions or events the primary school attends in the future.

Zetun Arif and Mohamed Ahmed, Ophthalmic Partners at Specsavers Formby, wanted to support the school after being told pupils were wearing their own PE kits for competitions.

Pupils from St Luke's Church of England Primary School showing off their new kits

Zetun says: ‘The store was determined to raise money for the school after speaking with one of the pupils’ parents and being made aware the children didn’t have a matching kit.’

Mohamed adds: ‘With Formby being a small, close-knit community we saw it as our duty as local business owners to support our local school.’

The new kits are already in use, and St Luke’s has thanked Specsavers Formby for their kind donation.

A spokesperson for the school said: ‘A huge thank you to Specsavers Formby for the donation of new multisport and football kits for the school.

‘These kits are already in use across our cross country, hockey and football teams and are benefitting students across the year groups! Thank you again Specsavers.’

