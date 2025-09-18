From Liverpool to Lancashire, Cumbria to Manchester, there are plenty of excellent local study options for ambitious North West students winding up their sixth form studies this year.

The Guardian’s latest university guide for the 2026 academic year is out now. This annual league table compares and ranks more than 120 universities from across the UK, giving them scores out of 100. Its comprehensive methodology includes the most recent available data on student satisfaction, staff numbers, spending, future career prospects for graduates, and more.

We’ve taken a look at how the North West’s 12 major universities fared in this year’s rankings, looking at both their overall scores, and other key details prospective students will want to know. These include a score representing how satisfied final year students were with their teaching, and the proportion of recent graduates either employed in a graduate-level job or undertaking further study 15 months after their course finished.

But The Guardian says that each university’s ranking should be viewed as part of a bigger picture. “Rankings change annually, and some universities may benefit from temporary measures such as funding boosts or changes to their student intake. Don’t forget that universities languishing at the bottom of the overall table can be top for certain subjects,” its creators wrote. Some universities have also not been included, where data was not available.

Here is how the North West’s 12 universities did, for the students of 2026:

1 . Lancaster University The top North West university in this year’s guide is Lancaster, which dropped from 11th place last year to 14th this year. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 69 out of 100. It had a rating of 88.2 for students satisfied with their teaching, and 84% of recent graduates were either employed or in further study after 15 months. | Google

2 . University of Liverpool Liverpool’s namesake university came in 21st this year, rising from 27th last year. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 64.2 out of 100. It had a rating of 86.9 for students satisfied with their teaching, and 84% of recent graduates were either employed or in further study after 15 months. | Google

3 . Manchester Metropolitan University Manchester Met ranked 33rd this year, shooting up from 57th place last year. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 60.5 out of 100. It had a rating of 87.8 for students satisfied with their teaching, and 75% of recent graduates were either employed or in further study after 15 months. | Google