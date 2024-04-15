4 . De La Salle School, Eccleston, St Helens WA10

Published in July 2023, the Ofsted report for De La Salle School reads: "This school has an atmosphere of warmth and friendliness that helps pupils feel at ease. The strong, positive relationships between staff and pupils exemplify the school’s values. Pupils have responded positively to leaders’ raised expectations of behaviour. They told inspectors that behaviour has improved considerably recently. Around school, pupils behave well. During lessons, most teachers deal appropriately with low-level disruption. Overall, pupils try their best during lessons and they move around the school calmly and sensibly. Since the previous inspection, leaders have acted appropriately to improve the quality of education for pupils. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have access to the same ambitious curriculum as their peers. However, in some subjects, there remain weaknesses in how well the curriculum is delivered. This means that in these subjects, some pupils do not achieve as well as they should." Photo: Google Street View