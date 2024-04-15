Ofsted is the regulatory body for education establishments, such as schools and colleges, providing institutions with ratings on a four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
While concerns have been raised about Ofsted’s single-word judgements, many parents look at inspection reports as a way to decide which school is best suited to their children.
A poll, of more than 4,500 National Education Union (NEU) teacher members in state schools in England revealed that he majority of teachers (90%) do not believe single-word judgments are a fair reflection of the performance of a school.
However, a spokesperson for Ofsted said: “We inspect schools on behalf of children and their parents, but we are very mindful of the pressures on school staff. We have already made several changes to inspection over the last year, focused on school leaders’ and staff welfare. But we have promised to go further to strengthen confidence in our work.
“That’s why we launched our Big Listen last month. We’re asking parents, children, heads, teachers and other professionals to help shape the way we work in future and make sure all children have the best possible education and life chances.”
Below are all of the Merseyside secondary schools which currently hold Ofsted’s ‘requires improvement’ rating, as of April 15, 2024.
1. Abbot's Lea School, Woolton, Liverpool L25
Published in December 2021, the Ofsted report for Abbot's Lea School reads: "Leaders and governors have set out a clear and ambitious vision for the school. A
significant majority of staff share leaders’ and governors’ vision. They appreciate the
training and support that leaders provide so that they can do their jobs well.
However, a significant minority of staff do not support the changes that leaders have
made to how the school operates." Photo: Google Street View
2. Alsop High School, Queens Drive, Liverpool L4
Published in July 2023, the Ofsted report for Alsop High School states: "Mostly, teachers have a secure subject knowledge. Leaders have set out the
teaching strategies that they want teachers to use. They have provided training on
these approaches. However, not all teachers use these methods well enough or
adapt their teaching to address misconceptions. Moreover, some teachers in some
subjects do not choose the most appropriate activities to deliver the knowledge they
want pupils to learn." Photo: Google Street View
3. Birkenhead Park School, Birkenhead, Wirral CH43
Published in January 2024, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead Park School states: "Pupils are growing ever more proud to attend Birkenhead Park School. There has
been a turnaround in culture brought about by the new behaviour policy. Pupils have
responded positively to the school’s higher expectations. They behave well and are
developing strong learning habits.
The school has strong ambitions for the academic achievement of all pupils,
including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). It
recognises that, for too long, pupils have not achieved well. The school has made
positive changes to, for example, the curriculum. However, it is too soon to see the
full impact that these have had on the quality of education that pupils receive." Photo: Google Street View
4. De La Salle School, Eccleston, St Helens WA10
Published in July 2023, the Ofsted report for De La Salle School reads: "This school has an atmosphere of warmth and friendliness that helps pupils feel at
ease. The strong, positive relationships between staff and pupils exemplify the
school’s values.
Pupils have responded positively to leaders’ raised expectations of behaviour. They
told inspectors that behaviour has improved considerably recently. Around school,
pupils behave well. During lessons, most teachers deal appropriately with low-level
disruption. Overall, pupils try their best during lessons and they move around the
school calmly and sensibly.
Since the previous inspection, leaders have acted appropriately to improve the
quality of education for pupils. Pupils with special educational needs and/or
disabilities (SEND) have access to the same ambitious curriculum as their peers.
However, in some subjects, there remain weaknesses in how well the curriculum is
delivered. This means that in these subjects, some pupils do not achieve as well as
they should." Photo: Google Street View
