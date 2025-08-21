'Best ever' GCSE results for Merseyside borough as pass rates rise

One part of Merseyside has recorded ‘significant’ increases in its GCSE pass rates.

Students across Knowsley have today (August 21) picked up the borough’s ‘best ever’ GCSE results, with the council noting ‘significant increases’ in pass rates.

Provisional results show there has been a 7% increase in students gaining a pass at Grade 4 and above in both English and Maths, as well as a 3.5% increase in strong passes (Grade 5 and above) in both subjects.

Knowsley Council says the borough’s results are up on every key measure, meaning it is celebrating its highest ever pass rate at GCSE. Maths passes at Grade 4 have increased by 6.7% to 52.4% and the number of pupils achieving a Grade 5 in Maths is also up by 4.7% to 30.7%.

Halewood Academy was one of the highest performing schools in the borough this year, and also the most improved. The number of pupils achieving a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths was up by 13%, bringing it up to 56.1% of pupils.

Cllr David Lonergan, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “Congratulations to everyone in Knowsley collecting GCSE results today.

“It has been wonderful seeing so many happy children and proud parents, carers and teachers as the results were opened this morning.

“It never fails to impress me just how hardworking, dedicated and determined our young people are, and it’s been lovely to hear all their ambitions for the future and the excitement over their next steps. It’s also a testament to the teachers, school staff and support from families, which also play their part in today’s results.

“Don’t forget, even if you didn’t get the grades you hoped for, there are lots of options out there for you. Well done everyone.”

New figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), show that the proportion of pupils getting at least a 4 or a C grade - considered a ‘standard pass’ - nationally has fallen from 67.6% in 2024 to 67.4% this year - a drop of 0.2 percentage points, but higher than 67.3% in 2019.