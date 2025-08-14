Liverpool A Level Results Day 2025 LIVE: Results, grade boundaries, news and clearing advice

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Aug 2025, 08:23 BST
Students across Liverpool and Merseyside will receive their A Level, T Level and Level 3 VTQ (Vocational Related Qualification) results today.

Results day is officially here, with students across the country finding out if their hard work has paid off.

Learners will also find out the outcome of any conditional university offers they had pending, while others will be tackling the Clearing process to figure out what their next step will be.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates, from clearing advice and grade boundaries, to Merseyside results and news.

A Level Results Day 2025

Key Events

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 08:23 BST

Clearing and appeal guide for when things don't go to plan

Here’s everything you need to know when navigating clearing or appealing,

Thousands of students will be going through the university clearing process on Thursday (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)placeholder image
Thousands of students will be going through the university clearing process on Thursday (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/education/a-level-results-clearing-and-appeal-guide-for-when-things-dont-go-to-plan-5267334

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 08:24 BST

Where to find the 2025 A Level grade boundaries on results day

Here is everything you need to know about grade boundaries.

'Students in the North East achieved the lowest combined number of GCSE exams in the top-grade boundaries in the country.'placeholder image
'Students in the North East achieved the lowest combined number of GCSE exams in the top-grade boundaries in the country.'

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/education/a-levels-results-day-2025-where-to-find-this-year-grade-boundaries-how-set-5266718

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 08:26 BST

Where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day

11 places where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day

A-Levels: Where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results dayplaceholder image
A-Levels: Where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day | Google Maps / Adobe Stock

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/a-levels-free-food-drink-offers-5270840

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 08:27 BST

All 29 Liverpool schools and colleges ranked by A Level results

Take a look at last year’s local performance.

Students learn the outcome of their exams on A Level Results day 2025placeholder image
Students learn the outcome of their exams on A Level Results day 2025 | nw

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/education/liverpool-schools-a-level-rankings-5266460

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 08:28 BST

All 12 North West universities ranked according to The Complete University Guide

Take a look below at where all the North West universities rank according to The Complete University Guide.

placeholder image
University of Liverpool Faculty of Health CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/education/all-12-north-west-universities-ranked-according-to-the-complete-university-guide-5263842

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 08:40 BST

Top A Level grades reach record high outside of Covid years

The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades rose again this year.

Students have reportedly recevied record high A-level results this year.placeholder image
Students have reportedly recevied record high A-level results this year. | Jacob King/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/education/a-level-results-day-top-grades-reach-record-high-outside-of-covid-years-5271032

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 08:54 BST

Flunking my A Levels was the best thing to happen in my life

The people of Liverpool share their results day advice.

A Level results don’t have to be the be all and end all.placeholder image
A Level results don’t have to be the be all and end all. | Local TV

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/people/flunking-my-a-levels-was-the-best-thing-to-happen-in-my-life-5271047

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:49 BST

Well done, Shannon!

Shannon Anders has found out she will be studying Youth and Theology Studies at Emmanuel Theological College Liverpool.

Shannon said: “My journey to youth and children’s ministry hasn’t been traditional, but it’s been driven by a clear calling to work with young people. I’ve been a youth worker since 14, now employed supporting ages 3–25 – and soon to begin Youth and Theology Studies at Emmanuel Theological College Liverpool.

“I love being someone they can turn to—whether that’s running revision sessions, listening to their challenges, or sharing in moments of joy. The most meaningful work often happens in relaxed settings, over a hot chocolate or during activities that build trust. This scholarship offers the perfect way to combine my experience with training that will help me guide children not only through life’s ups and downs, but also in exploring faith and understanding God’s love.

“I want young people to know they are valued exactly as they are. This role excites me because it’s the work I love, now with the opportunity to make an eternal difference.

“Just like everyone picking up their A-Level results today, I’m excited to see where the next chapter takes me!”

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:53 BSTUpdated 09:54 BST

Success for St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form

Students at St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form in Aigburth are celebrating another year of strong A Level and BTEC results.

Almost half of all A-level grades were awarded at A*– B, while BTEC students once again performed exceptionally well, with 95% of grades ranging from Distinction* to Merit.

Students at St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form.placeholder image
Students at St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form. | St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:55 BST

Well done to St John Plessington Catholic College in Bebington

St John Plessington Catholic College, which is part of Holy Family Catholic Multi Academy Trust, has reported that provisional data shows significant improvement in the progress that students achieved at Key Stage 5, which continues to improve year on year.

Thomas Marshall from St John Plessington Catholic College.placeholder image
Thomas Marshall from St John Plessington Catholic College. | Submitted

91% of students have been successful in securing their first choice university course, compared to 82% nationally.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:03 BSTUpdated 11:14 BST

Oxbridge, here we come!

44 students at The Blue Coat School in Wavertree achieved straight A/A*s across all their subjects, with 15 securing solely A*s across the exams that they sat.

Twins Harsan (L) and Harsha (R) with The Blue Coat School headteacher Kevin Sexton.placeholder image
Twins Harsan (L) and Harsha (R) with The Blue Coat School headteacher Kevin Sexton. | The Blue Coat School

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/education/liverpool-blue-coat-a-level-success-5271504

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:23 BST

South Wirral High School celebrates 'outstanding' Year 13 results

A spokesperson for the Eastham school said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students at South Wirral High School, whose achievements this year reflect their hard work, dedication, and resilience.

Results Day 2025 at South Wirral High School.placeholder image
Results Day 2025 at South Wirral High School. | South Wirral High School

“A number of students have successfully secured places at their first-choice universities, while others are moving on to excellent apprenticeships and exciting career opportunities.”

The school said some outstanding individual performances include:

  • Lucy Miller (Head Prefect) – Lucy is heading to university to study Primary Education with QTS after securing impressive A Level results of BBC in English Language & Literature and History.
  • Cael Boland and Harvey Gordon – both achieved Double Distinctions in BTEC Business Studies.
  • Luke Rathe – secured a D*D in BTEC Business Studies.
  • Ollie Bushell – achieved Distinction* grades in both Engineering and Sport.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:01 BST

'Best ever' grades for Formby High

Formby High School said performance in academic qualifications has resulted in students reaching an average of Grade B in A-Level examinations - their best ever!

Formby High School A Level Results Day 2025.placeholder image
Formby High School A Level Results Day 2025. | Formby High School
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:17 BST

Well done, Rainford High Sixth Form!

Rainford High Sixth Form, a member of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust, saw ‘outstanding’ results this year, with 33 per cent of all A Level grades achieving A to B, and 83 per cent of BTEC grades awarded between Distinction and Merit.

Olivia O'Brien from Rainford High Sixth Form.placeholder image
Olivia O'Brien from Rainford High Sixth Form. | Submitted

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 12:06 BST

Success for Christ the King Catholic High School and Sixth Form

Christ the King Catholic High School and Sixth Form in Southport received brilliant A Level and vocational results that saw 13 subjects improve on results from 2024.

Lewis Scragg from Christ the King.placeholder image
Lewis Scragg from Christ the King. | Submitted

The school saw over one third of students receive A*-B grades.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 12:08 BST

Well done, St Mary's!

St Mary’s Catholic College in Wallasey has seen a ‘significant improvement’ in A-level, BTEC and T-Level results.

St Mary's student Daisy Wiggins secured Distinction and Distinction Star in performing arts, music performance and English literature. Daisy plans to study musical theatre at the Liverpool Media Academy.placeholder image
St Mary's student Daisy Wiggins secured Distinction and Distinction Star in performing arts, music performance and English literature. Daisy plans to study musical theatre at the Liverpool Media Academy. | Submitted
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 12:10 BST

Rise in top grades for All Saints Sixth Form College

All Saints Sixth Form College is celebrating after its students received their A-level and Level 3 vocational results today,.

All Saints Sixth Form College students L-R Klaudiusz Dzedzyk and Pawel Karpacz.placeholder image
All Saints Sixth Form College students L-R Klaudiusz Dzedzyk and Pawel Karpacz. | All Saints Sixth Form College

All Saints Sixth Form College, Garston, saw ‘a’ significant rise in top grades, with art, English, computer science, games development, criminology, digital media and history all celebrating high achievement.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 12:25 BST

Being my mum's carer inspired me to study psychology – and I just smashed my A-levels

Sefton Sixth Form College student Freddie Murray was among lots of young people celebrating his A-Level results this morning and said he was inspired by his mum.

Freddie Murray, 18, at Sefton Sixth Form Collegeplaceholder image
Freddie Murray, 18, at Sefton Sixth Form College | LDRS

Read Freddie’s story.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsLiverpoolWork
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice