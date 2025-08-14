Liverpool A Level Results Day 2025 LIVE: Results, grade boundaries, news and clearing advice
Results day is officially here, with students across the country finding out if their hard work has paid off.
Learners will also find out the outcome of any conditional university offers they had pending, while others will be tackling the Clearing process to figure out what their next step will be.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates, from clearing advice and grade boundaries, to Merseyside results and news.
A Level Results Day 2025
Key Events
- Clearing and appeal guide for when things don't go to plan
- Local schools and colleges share their results
- 11 places where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day
- All 29 Liverpool schools and colleges ranked by 2024 A Level results
- All 12 North West universities ranked according to The Complete University Guide
- Where to find the 2025 A Level grade boundaries on results day
Clearing and appeal guide for when things don't go to plan
Here’s everything you need to know when navigating clearing or appealing,
Where to find the 2025 A Level grade boundaries on results day
Here is everything you need to know about grade boundaries.
Where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day
11 places where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day
All 29 Liverpool schools and colleges ranked by A Level results
Take a look at last year’s local performance.
All 12 North West universities ranked according to The Complete University Guide
Take a look below at where all the North West universities rank according to The Complete University Guide.
Top A Level grades reach record high outside of Covid years
The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades rose again this year.
Flunking my A Levels was the best thing to happen in my life
The people of Liverpool share their results day advice.
Well done, Shannon!
Shannon Anders has found out she will be studying Youth and Theology Studies at Emmanuel Theological College Liverpool.
Shannon said: “My journey to youth and children’s ministry hasn’t been traditional, but it’s been driven by a clear calling to work with young people. I’ve been a youth worker since 14, now employed supporting ages 3–25 – and soon to begin Youth and Theology Studies at Emmanuel Theological College Liverpool.
“I love being someone they can turn to—whether that’s running revision sessions, listening to their challenges, or sharing in moments of joy. The most meaningful work often happens in relaxed settings, over a hot chocolate or during activities that build trust. This scholarship offers the perfect way to combine my experience with training that will help me guide children not only through life’s ups and downs, but also in exploring faith and understanding God’s love.
“I want young people to know they are valued exactly as they are. This role excites me because it’s the work I love, now with the opportunity to make an eternal difference.
“Just like everyone picking up their A-Level results today, I’m excited to see where the next chapter takes me!”
Success for St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form
Students at St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form in Aigburth are celebrating another year of strong A Level and BTEC results.
Almost half of all A-level grades were awarded at A*– B, while BTEC students once again performed exceptionally well, with 95% of grades ranging from Distinction* to Merit.
Well done to St John Plessington Catholic College in Bebington
St John Plessington Catholic College, which is part of Holy Family Catholic Multi Academy Trust, has reported that provisional data shows significant improvement in the progress that students achieved at Key Stage 5, which continues to improve year on year.
91% of students have been successful in securing their first choice university course, compared to 82% nationally.
Oxbridge, here we come!
44 students at The Blue Coat School in Wavertree achieved straight A/A*s across all their subjects, with 15 securing solely A*s across the exams that they sat.
South Wirral High School celebrates 'outstanding' Year 13 results
A spokesperson for the Eastham school said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students at South Wirral High School, whose achievements this year reflect their hard work, dedication, and resilience.
“A number of students have successfully secured places at their first-choice universities, while others are moving on to excellent apprenticeships and exciting career opportunities.”
The school said some outstanding individual performances include:
- Lucy Miller (Head Prefect) – Lucy is heading to university to study Primary Education with QTS after securing impressive A Level results of BBC in English Language & Literature and History.
- Cael Boland and Harvey Gordon – both achieved Double Distinctions in BTEC Business Studies.
- Luke Rathe – secured a D*D in BTEC Business Studies.
- Ollie Bushell – achieved Distinction* grades in both Engineering and Sport.
'Best ever' grades for Formby High
Formby High School said performance in academic qualifications has resulted in students reaching an average of Grade B in A-Level examinations - their best ever!
Well done, Rainford High Sixth Form!
Rainford High Sixth Form, a member of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust, saw ‘outstanding’ results this year, with 33 per cent of all A Level grades achieving A to B, and 83 per cent of BTEC grades awarded between Distinction and Merit.
Success for Christ the King Catholic High School and Sixth Form
Christ the King Catholic High School and Sixth Form in Southport received brilliant A Level and vocational results that saw 13 subjects improve on results from 2024.
The school saw over one third of students receive A*-B grades.
Well done, St Mary's!
St Mary’s Catholic College in Wallasey has seen a ‘significant improvement’ in A-level, BTEC and T-Level results.
Rise in top grades for All Saints Sixth Form College
All Saints Sixth Form College is celebrating after its students received their A-level and Level 3 vocational results today,.
All Saints Sixth Form College, Garston, saw ‘a’ significant rise in top grades, with art, English, computer science, games development, criminology, digital media and history all celebrating high achievement.
Being my mum's carer inspired me to study psychology – and I just smashed my A-levels
Sefton Sixth Form College student Freddie Murray was among lots of young people celebrating his A-Level results this morning and said he was inspired by his mum.