Shannon Anders has found out she will be studying Youth and Theology Studies at Emmanuel Theological College Liverpool.

Shannon said: “My journey to youth and children’s ministry hasn’t been traditional, but it’s been driven by a clear calling to work with young people. I’ve been a youth worker since 14, now employed supporting ages 3–25 – and soon to begin Youth and Theology Studies at Emmanuel Theological College Liverpool.

“I love being someone they can turn to—whether that’s running revision sessions, listening to their challenges, or sharing in moments of joy. The most meaningful work often happens in relaxed settings, over a hot chocolate or during activities that build trust. This scholarship offers the perfect way to combine my experience with training that will help me guide children not only through life’s ups and downs, but also in exploring faith and understanding God’s love.

“I want young people to know they are valued exactly as they are. This role excites me because it’s the work I love, now with the opportunity to make an eternal difference.