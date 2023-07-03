Figures from the Department for Education reveal which schools are the most difficult to get into.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the rising number of secondary school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.

In Liverpool, the total number of applications rose as well. Meanwhile, the proportion of children receiving their first choice decreased, as would be expected.

New figures from the Department for Education reveal that two-thirds of pupils in the region received places at their first-choice secondary schools this year.

Data show 5,446 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Liverpool for the 2023-24 academic year. Of them, 3,655 (67.1%) were admitted to their first choice, while 4,859 (89.2%) received a place from at least one school in their top five choices.

Areas that allow children to select more than three preferred schools generally have a lower first-choice acceptance rate as parents tend to be a little more speculative with their applications.

Nationally, 82.6% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2023-24 – down from 83.3% the year before – while the proportion securing a place from any of their favoured schools fell slightly from 95.8% in 2022-23 to 95.6%.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said the slight fall in pupils receiving their first offer could be due to the rising number of applications – some 619,991 pupils applied for a secondary school place for 2023-24, the highest number since records began in 2014-15.

Mr Barton said: “The rising number of secondary-age pupils is putting additional pressure on places, particularly in schools located within affluent areas that have an outstanding or good Ofsted rating.

“Conversely, there are other schools in more challenging circumstances in other areas that are stigmatised by negative Ofsted ratings and are struggling to recruit pupils to fill their place numbers.

“It is an absolutely ridiculous situation, and the Government should focus more on investing the money and support that is needed to ensure every community has good school places on their doorstep.”

Here are the secondary schools in Liverpool which were hardest to get into, based on Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

1 . Liverpool College At Liverpool College, which caters for girls and boys ages 4-19, just 35% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 292 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

2 . St Edward’s College At St Edward’s College, just 38% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 245 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Belvedere Academy At The Belvedere Academy, just 42% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 201 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Archbishop Beck Catholic College At Archbishop Beck Catholic College, just 43% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 214 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View