20 schools across Liverpool and Merseyside received new Ofsted reports and ratings in January 2025 - including primary and secondary schools, and sixth form colleges.
Some were visited by inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections. State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped in September.
But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral who have received new Ofsted reports in 2025 so far, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?
1. Barlows Primary School, Liverpool L9 9EH
Barlows Primary School was rated 'good' in all key categories following an inspection in December 2024. The report, published on January 13, 2025, noted: "This is a warm and caring school. Pupils support each other. They are committed to the school’s central values, such as kindness and teamwork." | Google Street View
2. Carmel College, St Helens WA10 3AG
Carmel College was rated 'outstanding' in all key categories - excluding provision for learners with high needs which was rated as good - following an inspection in December 2024. The report, published on January 22, 2025 noted: "Students, including the most disadvantaged and most students with high needs,
achieve exceptionally well and make outstanding progress from their starting points.
They aspire, and frequently move on to high-quality destinations, including highly
competitive university courses, degree apprenticeships and employment." | Carmel College Mark II by Sue Adair, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
3. Clifford Holroyde Specialist Sen College, Liverpool L14 7NX
Clifford Holroyde Specialist Sen College retained it's 'good rating' after being visited by inspectors in December 2024. The report, published on January 20, 2025, noted that Clifford Holroyde is a "caring and nurturing school where pupils feel safe". | Google Street View
4. Greasby Infant School, Wirral CH49 3NX
Greasby Infant School was rated 'outstanding' for behaviour and attitudes, and 'good' for quality of education, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision, following an inspection in November 2024. The report, published on January 13, 2025, noted: "Pupils are very proud to attend this caring school, which is at the heart of its local
community. Pupils of all ages love to help to look after their school and its grounds." | Google Street View