4 . Greasby Infant School, Wirral CH49 3NX

Greasby Infant School was rated 'outstanding' for behaviour and attitudes, and 'good' for quality of education, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision, following an inspection in November 2024. The report, published on January 13, 2025, noted: "Pupils are very proud to attend this caring school, which is at the heart of its local community. Pupils of all ages love to help to look after their school and its grounds." | Google Street View