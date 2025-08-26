The 15 Liverpool primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent absence

These are the Liverpool primary schools with the lowest rates of ‘persistent absence’.

The ‘persistent absence’ figures refer to the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

Within the city, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 15 primary schools which had the lowest rates of persistent absence in the city.

Special schools and all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

1 . Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School, Mossley Hill Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 3.0%. | Google

2 . St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School, Mossley Hill St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.2%. | Google Street View

3 . Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, Woolton Bishop Martin had a persistent absence rate of 4.5%. | Google