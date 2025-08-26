The 15 Liverpool primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent absence

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST

Discover which Liverpool primary schools have the lowest rates of persistent absence.

These are the Liverpool primary schools with the lowest rates of ‘persistent absence’.

The ‘persistent absence’ figures refer to the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

Within the city, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 15 primary schools which had the lowest rates of persistent absence in the city.

Special schools and all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 3.0%.

1. Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School, Mossley Hill

Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 3.0%. | Google

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.2%.

2. St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School, Mossley Hill

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.2%. | Google Street View

Bishop Martin had a persistent absence rate of 4.5%.

3. Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, Woolton

Bishop Martin had a persistent absence rate of 4.5%. | Google

Booker Avenue Infant School had a persistent absence rate of 4.9%.

4. Booker Avenue Infant School, Allerton

Booker Avenue Infant School had a persistent absence rate of 4.9%. | Google

