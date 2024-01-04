The window for primary school applications opened in September and is set to close in just a matter of weeks

The deadline for primary school applications in Liverpool is fast approaching, with under two weeks left to apply. However,

The window for primary school reception applications opened in September 2023 and will run until January 15, 2024.

Below is everything you need to about submitting an application, including late applications and National Offer Day 2024.

What do I need to know before submitting my primary school reception application?

You can apply on the Liverpool Council website for a primary reception place. There you can learn more about the schools suitable for your child before applying.

You may also need to send any complementary forms directly to the school, particularly if they are faith schools or certain academies. There is also the option to apply via paper forms, though you must first get in touch with the council.

You will then receive an offer on National Offer Day - April 17, 2024.

What happens if I apply for a primary school reception place late?

For Liverpool Council, if you do not manage to get your application in by January 15, you will be able to follow the late application process which opens on January 16.

Application forms received after the January 15 will be considered a late application unless there is a valid reason for the late application, such as a change of address or a change in medical circumstances.

The council says it will continue to process late applications and send the information to schools and other local authorities, but warned those institutions may have their own late application policies which could mean on-time applications are given priority over late applications.

For applications received after March 20, there are three things to take into account.

Late applications with a valid reason will be placed on a waiting list if the school is oversubscribed.

Late applications without a valid reason will be considered after those applications considered on time.

If the school has places available the child will be offered a place at that school.

Can I appeal a decision if my child isn't given the primary school place I want?

Due to a range of reasons your child may not be offered a place at your preferred school. However, if they are refused a place you have the right to appeal against the decision to an independent appeal panel.

Liverpool Council only manages the appeals process for some schools, and some may have to be appealed to directly.

Information on the appeals process for will be found on the offer letter received on National Offer Day.

Notices of appeal must be submitted by May 17, 2024, with the appeal hearings set to take place in June and July of this year.