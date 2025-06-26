The 29 Liverpool secondary schools with the highest and lowest GCSE English and maths results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

Discover how Liverpool secondary schools performed in the latest GCSE results.

Progress 8 scores remains the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, however, the Department for Education (DFE) also publishes the raw percentage performance for English and maths - which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, similar to a grade C.

Referring to Department for Education data for GCSE exams sat in the summer of 2024, the grade system runs from 9, which is the highest grade and loosely equivalent to an A*, to 1, which is the lowest, equivalent to a G.

Check out how your son or daughter’s school performed. Special schools have not been included. Data for some schools was unavailable.

98.9% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 179 pupils at end of Key Stage Four.

1. The Blue Coat School, Liverpool

98.9% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 179 pupils at end of Key Stage Four. | Google

66.7% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 177 pupils at end of Key Stage Four.

2. Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School, Liverpool

66.7% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 177 pupils at end of Key Stage Four. | Google

66.4% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 119 pupils at end of Key Stage Four.

3. King David High School, Liverpool

66.4% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 119 pupils at end of Key Stage Four. | Google Street View

66% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 147 pupils at end of Key Stage Four.

4. Liverpool College, Liverpool

66% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 147 pupils at end of Key Stage Four. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolSchoolsGCSE
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice