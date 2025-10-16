We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state secondary schools and sixth form colleges across Liverpool, based on the most recent, government-issued performance data currently available (at the end of 16 to 18 in 2024).
They have each been ranked by their A Level performance point score out of 60, a unique measurement derived from their students’ A Level results. The Department for Education gives a points value to all qualifications, so you can compare qualifications of a different size and grading system.
Take a look at the 14 secondary schools and colleges in Liverpool, with the highest performance point score below.
1. University of Liverpool Mathematics School
University of Liverpool Mathematics School had an A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-. | University of Liverpool Maths School/Supplied
2. The Blue Coat School
The Blue Coat School had an A Level point score of 45.19 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google
3. The Studio School Liverpool
The Studio School Liverpool had an A Level point score of 37.75 - giving it an average grade of B-. | The Studio School Liverpool. Image: Google.
4. North Liverpool Academy
North Liverpool Academy had an A Level point score of 36.19 - giving it an average grade of B-. | Google Street View