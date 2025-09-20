The 15 Liverpool primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover which Liverpool primary schools were hardest to get into this year, based on Department for Education data.

A new school year has officially begun and while National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the latest available Department for Education figures, which reveal the Liverpool primary schools that were the hardest to get into.

Here are the 15 primary schools in Liverpool that were the toughest to get into, based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

270 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 88 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 32.59%

1. Liverpool College

270 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 88 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 32.59% | Google Street View

113 pupils put Runnymede St Edward's as their first choice but only 62 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 54.87%

2. Runnymede St Edward's Catholic Primary School, North Drive

113 pupils put Runnymede St Edward's as their first choice but only 62 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 54.87% | Google Street View

27 pupils put Springwood Heath as their first choice but only 16 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 59.26%

3. Springwood Heath Primary School, Danefield Road

27 pupils put Springwood Heath as their first choice but only 16 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 59.26% | Google Street View

84 pupils put Smithdown as their first choice but only 56 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 66.67%.

4. Smithdown Primary School, Chatsworth Drive

84 pupils put Smithdown as their first choice but only 56 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 66.67%. | Google Street View

