A new school year has officially begun and while National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the latest available Department for Education figures, which reveal the Liverpool primary schools that were the hardest to get into.

Here are the 15 primary schools in Liverpool that were the toughest to get into, based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

1 . Liverpool College 270 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 88 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 32.59% | Google Street View

2 . Runnymede St Edward's Catholic Primary School, North Drive 113 pupils put Runnymede St Edward's as their first choice but only 62 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 54.87% | Google Street View

3 . Springwood Heath Primary School, Danefield Road 27 pupils put Springwood Heath as their first choice but only 16 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 59.26% | Google Street View

4 . Smithdown Primary School, Chatsworth Drive 84 pupils put Smithdown as their first choice but only 56 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 66.67%. | Google Street View