All Liverpool universities ranked from best to worst in 2025 North West university league table

By Emma Dukes

Published 24th Jan 2025, 14:35 BST

Discover where Liverpool's universities stand in the 2025 North West league table. Compare rankings to help decide the best institution for your next academic journey.

The UCAS university application deadline is fast approaching, falling on Wednesday, January 29. Students need to have their online forms filled out, personal statements written, and letter of recommendation from their school uploaded by 6.00pm, as well as choosing five universities they would like to attend.

With twelve universities in North West England, and four on Merseyside, choosing where to start the next three years of your life can be tricky. So, to make it easier, we have put together a list of ratings for each North West institution, using rankings from the Good University Guide.

The highly-regarded guide, put together by The Times and The Sunday Times, is released each year, and ranks each of the UK’s 134 universities based on factors such as graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction.

So, if you haven’t yet sent off your UCAS application, take a look at the list below to see which universities across Merseyside and the North West rank the best.

1. Lancaster University

Lancaster University has once again topped the charts for the North West, coming in at 12 in the national rankings. | Lancaster University

2. University of Liverpool

In second place for the North West is the University of Liverpool, which stole the spot from the University of Manchester. It places at number 23 in the national rankings. | University of Liverpool Faculty of Health CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3. University of Manchester

At number three is the University of Manchester, which ranked at number two in the North West last year. It has a national ranking of 27. | University of Manchester

4. Manchester Metropolitan University

In fourth place for the North West is Manchester Metropolitan University, with a national ranking of 46. | Chris Chambers - stock.adobe.com Photo: Adobe Stock

