Local Merseyside school, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, leads the way in ‘Walk in White’ for World Cancer Day

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Little Crosby, part of Pope Francis Catholic Multi Academy Trust, has led a heartfelt fundraising effort for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, inspiring eight other schools to join them in the ‘Walk in White’ campaign on World Cancer Day.

Each year, St Mary’s works closely with the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, but this time, they set out to make an even bigger impact. They reached out to local schools, and the response was overwhelming, with a total of nine schools – including St Mary’s – coming together to walk, raise awareness and raise vital funds for the charity.

(Great Crosby Primary, Rowan House, Ursuline, Valewood, St Nicholas Chesterfield High School, Holy Family High School, St Johns Waterloo and St Mary’s Catholic)

Mrs Scott, Headteacher at St Mary’s, shared her pride in the school’s efforts:

Pupils fundraising for ‘Walk in White’ campaign on World Cancer Day

"I am so incredibly proud of our children, families and staff for coming together to support such an important cause. Their kindness, generosity and determination to make a difference have been truly inspiring."

St Mary’s alone raised an impressive £1,500, an outstanding achievement for a small school. Across all nine schools, the fundraising total reached over £14,000 so far, hugely exceeding the original target of £5,000.

As part of the efforts, the charity also visited the school to deliver an inspiring assembly and a healthy lung workshop, helping pupils understand the importance of lung health.

Mrs Scott, added: "This campaign reflects the values at the heart of St Mary’s and the wider Trust, and it has been wonderful to see our school community play such a leading role in something so meaningful,"

"This is more than just a fundraiser; it’s about teaching our children to come together for a greater cause and showing them how small actions can make a big difference."

The success of the event has inspired plans to expand the initiative even further next year, inviting more schools within the Trust and the local community to take part.

If you would like to find out more about St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, please visit their website: www.stmaryscatholicprimary.org