The best performing primary schools in Merseyside - and the rest of the country - for 2024 have been revealed in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Top 500. The list ranks primary schools in England by average scores in English, grammar and maths, as well as the percentage of pupils who achieved their expected grade in the 2023 SATs tests.

The most recent league continues to be dominated by primary schools in London and the South West, but a number of schools across Liverpool and Merseyside made it into the Top 500.

Representing the top three per cent of primary schools, The Times says the league table highlights how well some schools have helped pupils to recover after Covid, however, ‘combined reading, writing and maths levels are still lower than they were’ before the pandemic.

As families prepare for the new school year to start in September, here are the best primary schools in Merseyside according to the Parent Power Guide. Did your child’s school make the list?

1 . Our Lady's Bishop Eton Primary School, Liverpool National rank 143. Our Lady’s Bishop Eton RC Primary School achieved an English score of 111, a Grammar score of 112 and Maths score of 109. | Google Street View

2 . St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School, St Helens. National rank 226. St Thomas of Canterbury RC Primary School achieved an English score of 109, a Grammar score of 112 and Maths score of 110. | @StThomasofCanterburyCPS/Facebook

3 . Thornton Hough Primary School, Wirral National rank 340. Thornton Hough Primary School achieved an English score of 109, a Grammar score of 111 and Maths score of 110. | Google Street View