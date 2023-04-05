These are the most overcrowded primary schools in Wirral according to figures from the Department for Education.

As parents anxiously await National Offer Day later this month when they will find out the primary school where their child has been offered a place in reception, we’ve taken a look at the issue of overcrowding in Wirral schools.

Figures from the Department for Education show that in 2021-22 there were 21 primary schools in Wirral which either were at or over capacity. Of them, 18 had more pupils on roll than the number of places available and three were full.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demands. Across England, 17% of primary schools were full or over capacity while 23% of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years, but warned that schools being over capacity places additional demands on teachers.

A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are “in the pipeline”. They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

Check below to see if your child’s school is running over capacity.

1 . Leasowe Primary School Leasowe Primary School had 210 school places and 256 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 21.9%. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Townfield Primary School Townfield Primary School had 426 school places and 470 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 10.3%. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Greasby Junior School Greasby Junior School had 240 school places and 256 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 6.7%. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Bidston Village C of E (Controlled) Primary School Bidston Village C of E (Controlled) Primary School had 367 school places and 388 pupils. This means it was over capacity by 5.7%. Photo: Google Street View