1 . Carr Mill Primary School, St Helens - Good

Published in April 2023, the Ofsted report for Carr Mill Primary School states: “Pupils, and children in the early years, enjoy coming to school. They are proud to be members of #teamcarrmill. Pupils are positive about learning and respectful to each other and adults. Pupils are happy and safe at school. They know that they can talk to any member of staff if they have any worries. Pupils said that their concerns are taken seriously and dealt with quickly by staff. Leaders make certain that any incidents of bullying are resolved swiftly." Photo: Google