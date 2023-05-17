Ratings include requires improvement and good.
A number of schools across Merseyside have been visited by Ofsted inspectors this year.
Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of schools in St Helens which have received new ratings this year (up to May 2023).
*Please note special and independent schools are not included in our list.
1. Carr Mill Primary School, St Helens - Good
Published in April 2023, the Ofsted report for Carr Mill Primary School states: “Pupils, and children in the early years, enjoy coming to school. They are proud to be members of #teamcarrmill. Pupils are positive about learning and respectful to each other and adults. Pupils are happy and safe at school. They know that they can talk to any member of staff if they have any worries. Pupils said that their concerns are taken seriously and dealt with quickly by staff. Leaders make certain that any incidents of bullying are resolved swiftly." Photo: Google
2. St. Mary’s Catholic Primary Blackbrook, St Helens - Good
Published in April 2023, the Ofsted report for St. Mary’s Catholic Primary Blackbrook states: “Pupils are happy in school. They told inspectors that leaders and staff care for them
well. Pupils benefit from high-quality emotional support when they need it. They
trust staff to help them with any worries they may have. Leaders identify and deal
with any incidents of bullying effectively. Pupils feel safe in school.” Photo: Google
3. Eaves Primary School, St Helens - Good
Published in April 2023, the Ofsted report for Eaves Primary states: “Pupils are proud to belong to this welcoming school. Adults know pupils as individuals and they provide them with high-quality pastoral care. Pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), and children in the early years are happy and feel safe." Photo: Google
4. Rainhill High School, St Helens - Good
Published in April 2023, the Ofsted report for Rainhill High School states: “Since the previous inspection, leaders and staff have raised their expectations of
what pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, can achieve academically.
Leaders’ hopes and aspirations for pupils are reflected in ambitious subject
curriculums. Current pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or
disabilities (SEND), achieve well in most subjects.” Photo: Google