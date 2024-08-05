The best performing secondary schools in Merseyside - and the rest of the country - for 2024 have been revealed in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide .

The Parent Power tables rank schools on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2022, including both state and independent secondary schools.

The 2024 edition highlights the top secondary schools in England and Scotland, allowing parents to see which schools are considered the best on both a national and local level.

A number of schools across Liverpool and Merseyside ranked highly in the latest edition and we have studied the guide to pick out the highest ranked schools across the region. As families prepare for the new school year to start in September, here are the best rated schools in Merseyside according to the Parent Power Guide.

1 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree, Liverpool National rank 25. The Blue Coat School is a selective secondary school. 78.3% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. It takes the top spot for the North West. | Google Street View

2 . West Kirby Grammar School, West Kirby, Wirral National rank 160. West Kirby Grammar School is a grammar school for girls. 56.8% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. | Google Street View

3 . Calday Grange Grammar School, Caldy, Wirral National rank 170. Calday Grange Grammar School is a grammar school for boys. 48.2% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. | Google Street View

4 . Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Bebington, Wirral National rank 175. Wirral Grammar School for Girls is a grammar school. 595% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. | Google Street View