The government released the new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools last week, revealing the top performing institutions across England - including Merseyside.

The official league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2, and 0.5 or higher is classes as ‘well above average’.

A score below zero does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores. However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

So, which schools in Merseyside are the best performing? We have collated a list of the best state secondary schools in the region, which all achieved above average Progress 8 scores. We have also included their latest Ofsted ratings where available. No secondary schools in St Helens or Knowsley had above average Progress 8 scores.

1 . Upton Hall School FCJ, Upton, Wirral Upton Hall School FCJ achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.91 which is ‘well above average’. Latest Ofsted score - outstanding. | Google

2 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree, Liverpool The Blue Coat School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.77 which is ‘well above average’. Latest Ofsted score - good. | Google Street View

3 . Archbishop Blanch CofE High School, Kensington, Liverpool Archbishop Blanch CofE High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.63 which is ‘well above average’. Latest Ofsted score - outstanding. | Google

4 . King David High School, Wavertree, Liverpool King David High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is ‘well above average’. Latest Ofsted score - good. | Google