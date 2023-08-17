The University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores, University of Manchester and more are ranked in the Good University Guide 2023.

Teenagers across the country are nervously waiting to find out which universities they will be attending in September, as A-Level results arrive on Thursday.

Released on August 17, the exam results will determine the outcome of university applications for many, with conditional offers requiring specific grades.

Liverpool is a popular spot for students, with the buzzing night life appealing to those leaving home for the first time. But, how do Liverpool’s universities fare in regional and national rankings?

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 reveals the rankings of the North West’s 11 universities, encompassing data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience.

According to these indicators, The University of Liverpool topped the list for Merseyside, and ranked 33rd on the national list, but it wasn’t the best rated university in the North West.

Below, from best to worst, are all of the universities in the region, and where they placed in the academic league table.

1 . Lancaster University - National Rank 12 “Lancaster has featured consistently near the top in recent years, joining Warwick as the most successful of the 1960s generation of universities. A former winner of our University of the Year title, and our International University of the Year in 2019, Lancaster’s global outposts include a joint institute near Weihai, in Shandong province in China, a branch campus in Ghana and another in Leipzig, Germany.” Photo: PHOTOS JILL JENNINGS

2 . University of Manchester - National Rank 24 “Students arriving at Manchester will benefit from the largest construction project undertaken by any UK university. Four engineering schools and two research institutes will share the £400 million Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD), connecting facilities along Oxford Road as part of a £1 billion redevelopment to create a unified world-class campus.” Photo: University of Manchester

3 . University of Liverpool - National Rank 33 “A founding member of the Russell Group of universities, the REF results reinforce Liverpool’s standing as a research-intensive institution. The university’s submission in the national assessment spanned 23 subjects and 91 per cent of the work was rated world-leading or internationally excellent, the top two categories. The best results were in veterinary science; chemistry; psychology; and modern languages.”