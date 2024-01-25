The UCAS January deadline is looming and those looking to start undergraduate degrees in September have less than a week to perfect their applications.

While the deadline to apply for certain degrees, such as any degree at Oxford and Cambridge, and the likes of dentistry and medicine, has already passed, there is still time to apply to a variety of courses - including at institutions in the North West - before January 31.

With twelve universities in North West England, and four on Merseyside, choosing where to start the next three years of your life can be tricky. So, to make it easier, we have put together a list of ratings for each North West institution, using rankings from the Good University Guide.

The highly-regarded guide, put together by The Times and The Sunday Times, is released each year, and ranks each of the UK’s 134 universities based on factors such as graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction.

So, if you are putting off sending off your UCAS application because you are not sure which universities you would like to apply to, take a look at the list below and consider a move to the wonderful North West...

1 . Lancaster University According to The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, Lancaster University is the top university in the North West. 86.1% of students who complete their courses achieve a First or 2:1. National rank: 12. Photo: Jill Jennings

2 . University of Manchester According to The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, University of Manchester places second for the North West. 86.8% of students who complete their courses achieve a First or 2:1. National rank: 23. Photo: University of Manchester

3 . University of Liverpool According to The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, University of Manchester places third for the North West. 85.6% of students who complete their courses achieve a First or 2:1. National rank: 29. Photo: University of Liverpool