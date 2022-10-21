Oversubscribed schools: the 13 Liverpool primary schools that are the hardest to get into
One primary school in Liverpool only offered places to 74.1% of applicants who had it as their first choice.
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Liverpool this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In the North West, 7.1% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 5,521 primary and 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local primary school?
Here we reveal in reverse order which Liverpool primary schools are the hardest to get into.