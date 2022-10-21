One primary school in Liverpool only offered places to 74.1% of applicants who had it as their first choice.

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Liverpool this year, official figures reveal.

Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the North West, 7.1% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 5,521 primary and 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school?

Here we reveal in reverse order which Liverpool primary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. St Patrick's Catholic Primary School St Patrick's Catholic Primary School had 40 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 30 of these were offered places. This means 10 applicants or 25% did not get a place.

2. Springwood Heath Primary School Springwood Heath Primary School had 37 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 26 of these were offered places. This means 9 applicants or 25% did not get a place.

3. Heygreen Primary School Heygreen Primary School had 38 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 28 of these were offered places. This means 10 applicants or 26.3% did not get a place.

4. Whitefield Primary School Whitefield Primary School had 59 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 43 of these were offered places. This means 10 applicants or 27.1% did not get a place.