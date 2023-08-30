Liverpool school term dates 2023-24: Full list of half term dates and school holidays
Pupils across the country are preparing to return to school as the summer holidays come to an end.
Some will be beginning their primary or secondary school journey, while others will begin their GCSE and A-Level preparations.
While the autumn term is only just beginning, many parents and pupils will already be wondering when the next school break is.
Here is Liverpool City Council’s full list of term dates for the coming academic year, excluding inset days.
Autumn Term 2023
- Starts: Friday, September 1
- Ends: Friday, December 22
- Half term: Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3
- Christmas break: Monday, December 25 to Friday, January 5
Spring Term 2024
- Starts: Monday, January 8
- Ends: Thursday, March 28
- Half term: Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16
- Easter break: Friday, March 29 (bank holiday) to Friday, April 12
Summer Term 2024
- Starts: Monday, April 15
- Ends: Monday, July 22
- May day: Monday, May 6
- Half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31
According to Liverpool City Council, some Catholic, Church of England and Hebrew schools may have different school terms. Five training days will also be allocated by each individual school. Please double check with your child’s school.