The summer holidays are coming to an end and pupils across the country are preparing to return to school in the coming days.

Some will be beginning their primary or secondary school journey, while others will begin their GCSE and A-Level preparations.

While the autumn term is only just beginning, many parents and pupils will already be wondering when the next school break is.

Here is Liverpool City Council’s full list of term dates for the coming academic year, excluding inset days.

Autumn Term 2023

Starts: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 Ends: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Half term: Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3

Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3 Christmas break: Monday, December 25 to Friday, January 5

Spring Term 2024

Starts: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Ends: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Half term: Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16

Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16 Easter break: Friday, March 29 (bank holiday) to Friday, April 12

Summer Term 2024

Starts: Monday, April 15

Monday, April 15 Ends: Monday, July 22

Monday, July 22 May day: Monday, May 6

Monday, May 6 Half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31