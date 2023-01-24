4 . Linaker Primary School

Linaker Primary School was ranked ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in November 2021. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils achieve well in some subjects, for example early reading and mathematics. This is because the content in both these subjects is well planned and builds pupils’ knowledge step by step. Staff have secure subject knowledge in both subjects. However, in other subjects, too much is left to chance. Curriculum planning does not clearly define the key knowledge that pupils should learn and the order in which it should be taught. Some subject leaders lack the knowledge and skills needed to ensure their subject is taught and monitored effectively. As a result, pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), do not achieve as well as they could.”