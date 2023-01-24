These local institutions received one of the lowest Ofsted rankings.
Students are being “hindered” at a Sefton school which has been downgraded following an Ofsted inspection.
An Ofsted report published last week following an inspection at St Michael’s Church of England High School in Crosby during November found weaknesses in curriculum, teaching and leadership that are impeding the progress of some students at the school.
While behaviour and attitudes, personal development and sixth form provision were rated as ‘good’ at the academy, which teaches over 700 children in Sefton, the inspection identified issues around the quality of education and leadership and management which led to it being downgraded overall from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.
St Michael’s is the most recent school to receive the low ranking from the education watchdog, but the Sefton schools listed below were also deemed to ‘require improvement’ by Ofsted.
1. St Michael’s Church of England High School
St Michael’s Church of England High School was rated ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in January 2023. The Ofsted report states: “Leaders have high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). In key stages 3 and 4, pupils learn a suitably broad range of subjects. In some areas of the curriculum, pupils learn very well. However, in some subjects, leaders have not supported teachers sufficiently well to design and deliver learning. This means that, in these subjects, pupils do not learn some of the important knowledge that they need in order to be successful.”
2. Our Lady of Walsingham Primary School
Our Lady of Walsingham Primary School was ranked ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in April 2022. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils enjoy learning and they work hard in lessons. However, in some subjects, pupils, including children in the early years, do not achieve as well as they should because curriculums are not well thought out by leaders. Pupils are proud to help others by raising funds for a local food bank. They are excited to take part in the sports events that leaders plan for them. Older pupils appreciate the opportunities that they have to take part in residential visits."
3. Litherland High School
Litherland High School was ranked ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in March 2022. The Ofsted report reads: “During their time in school, pupils do not progress through certain aspects of the curriculum as well as they should. As a result, they do not achieve equally well across subjects. However, leaders’ recent improvements to curriculum thinking are enabling pupils to learn more than they did previously. Staff’s expectations of what pupils can and should achieve are increasing."
4. Linaker Primary School
Linaker Primary School was ranked ‘requires improvement’ in its latest report in November 2021. The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils achieve well in some subjects, for example early reading and mathematics. This is because the content in both these subjects is well planned and builds pupils’ knowledge step by step. Staff have secure subject knowledge in both subjects. However, in other subjects, too much is left to chance. Curriculum planning does not clearly define the key knowledge that pupils should learn and the order in which it should be taught. Some subject leaders lack the knowledge and skills needed to ensure their subject is taught and monitored effectively. As a result, pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), do not achieve as well as they could.”