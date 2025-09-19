Specialist school’s café brews bright futures by turning profit into pathways

Wargrave House School, based in Newton-le-Willows, has recently opened ‘Wargrave Coffee House’, a social enterprise run by its autistic students, where profits are reinvested back into leaners, allowing them to progress in their food hygiene qualifications.

So far, Wargrave Coffee House has turned over more than £1,500 in sales of its barista-style drinks to staff members at the school that supports neurodiverse individuals aged five to 16.

Wargrave Coffee House is the brainchild of former Year 11 student, Max, and teacher Lucy Casilli, who both have experience working in cafés and international coffeehouses. Profits made from the café are being put towards learners gaining their Level 2 Food Hygiene certificates.

Following a successful opening, Max and Lucy have expanded the team and trained other students in the roles of barista and delivery person. All students went through a thorough application and interview process prior to working at the café to give them real-world employment experience.

Students preparing drinks at Wargrave Coffee House

Key stage 4 teacher and, now, CEO of Wargrave Coffee House, Lucy Casilli, added: “As a fully qualified barista supervisor and trainee coffee master, I was really keen to train and upskill our learners in the art of being a barista.

“Max and I delivered a successful pitch to the headteacher, outlining our vision to give back to the staff at Wargrave House School. Our entire team works with energy, care and compassion, with one ultimate aim – to bring a smile to people’s faces one cup at a time!”

Staff at Wargrave House School are able to place their orders for the week on a Monday morning. Workers at the coffee house then complete a weekly plan check, refresh the required stock and prepare ingredients.

From Tuesday through to Friday, students make and deliver the ordered hot beverages directly to staff in the morning, before cleaning, checking the stock rotation and banking takings in the afternoon.

The Wargrave Coffee House team have received outstanding feedback from staff following the completion of an anonymous customer survey. 100% of staff enjoy the experience and note that it is beneficial to their wellbeing whilst in work.

Headteacher of Wargrave House School, Carl Glennon, commented: “I am extremely proud of Max and Lucy, and what they have achieved. They have demonstrated real passion and determination to ensure the success of Wargrave Coffee House. The innovative initiative not only supports our learners’ development of lifelong, tangible skills, it also benefits staff wellbeing and fosters a real sense of community spirit.

“Max and Lucy have brought something extremely special to our school with this social enterprise, and I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store, and on the menu, for Wargrave Coffee House over the coming months!”

Wargrave Coffee House is already looking to expand its menu, which currently includes a range of hot and iced coffees that can be made with different milk options and flavoured with a variety of syrups and toppings.

Wargrave House School is part of the Remarkable Autism Charity. The charity supports autistic individuals aged five to 25 through integrated services, including Ascent Autism Specialist College and Sundial Therapy.

CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity, Robin Bush, said: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to Max, Lucy and the entire Wargrave Coffee House team for what they’ve achieved in such a short space of time.

“At Remarkable we aim to break down barriers for autistic individuals, and the Wargrave Coffee House team is a testament to the incredible impact that can be made when boundaries are pushed and aspirations are raised. They are all, truly, remarkable people.”