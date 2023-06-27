The TES Schools Awards recognise the very best teachers and schools across the UK.

A local secondary school has received a prestigious award at the one of the biggest events in the education industry’s calendar.

Formby High School was named Inclusive School of the Year at The Tes Schools Awards, which recognises the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independents, including early years settings, primary and secondary.

The awards ceremony took place on June 23, led by a panel of judges including school leaders, experts and education researchers.

This year, there were 20 award categories including two special awards, honouring the classroom Resource of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Formby High School: Up against seven other schools, including three from Merseyside, Formby High School was named Inclusive School of the Year, praised for its passion for SEND inclusivity.

The school has been declared a flagship school for inclusivity by Sefton Council, helping students with severe dyslexia, dyscalculia and cognition difficulties to continue learning alongside their peers with the specialist support they need to progress.

The school is set to embark on an exciting new chapter with the opening of SEND Resource Base in partnership with the council, supporting 40 children from Year 7 to 11.

Judge Margaret Mulholland said: “We were really impressed with how the curriculum isn’t separated and segregated within the school; it’s intertwined carefully throughout ensuring students continue to learn alongside their peers. Also, they’ve developed a brilliant life, living and employability element to their curriculum which really stood out.”

Other North West winners:

Rowan Tree Primary School, Lancashire - Specialist Provision School of the Year.

Specialist Provision School of the Year. Lime Tree Primary, Manchester - Early years foundation stage setting of the year.