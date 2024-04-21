Secondary schools across Liverpool have been ranked based on their latest ‘progress 8’ scores, following a recent study by Non-Stop Kids and Online Marketing Surgery.

Progress 8 figures, which give schools a positive or negative score, measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4. It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A negative score does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores. However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

So here are the top 10 schools in Liverpool with the highest progress 8 scores in 2023, and the 10 with the lowest.

Please note, special education schools have not been included.

1 . Archbishop Blanch C of E High School, Liverpool L7 (Ten best schools) Archbishop Blanch C of E High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is ‘well above average’. There were 149 KS4 pupils. Photo: Google Street View

2 . The Blue Coat School, Liverpool L15 The Blue Coat School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is ‘well above average’. There were 182 KS4 pupils. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Liverpool College, Liverpool L18 Liverpool College achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.32 which is ‘above average’. There were 144 KS4 pupils. Photo: Google Street View