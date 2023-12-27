The 11 Liverpool primary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023

3 . Emmaus Church of England and Catholic Primary School - Outstanding

Published in 2008, the latest Ofsted report for Emmaus Church of England and Catholic Primary School said: "This is an outstanding school which provides pupils with a highly effective education and gives excellent value for money. Children enter the school with skills below those typical for their age. They are taught so well throughout the school that they attain well above average or exceptionally high standards in English, mathematics and science by the time they leave Year 6. Pupils are very confident, concerned young citizens, prepared to assume responsibilities and to play a full part in the school and wider community. Because the care and support pupils receive is so good, they feel safe and are happy to approach adults if they have a problem or are upset." Photo: Google Street View