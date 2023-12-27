The 11 Liverpool primary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023

Ofsted is responsible for monitoring educational standards across the UK and visit a huge number of schools each year to make sure they are fit for purpose. Inspectors produce a report on every school and give each institution one of four possible rankings: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
A number of Liverpool primary schools have been awarded, or retained, the top rating this year, with 11 ranked either outstanding by Ofsted.
Out of the four ratings Ofsted can give, outstanding is the most sought-after and means the school in question has received high rankings for each of the inspection categories Oftsed uses to judge schools.
A 'good' rating is awarded to schools that do well in most, if not all, categories, though not to the same degree as 'outstanding'. 'Requires improvement' and 'inadequate' are given to schools deemed to have areas they can improve on.
Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management. We have compiled a list of all the top rated schools in Liverpool* below for comparison.
*Special education schools are not included.
1. All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School - Outstanding
Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils. All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors." Photo: Google Street View
2. Auckland College (Independent) - Oustanding
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “The independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education." Photo: Google Street View
3. Emmaus Church of England and Catholic Primary School - Outstanding
Published in 2008, the latest Ofsted report for Emmaus Church of England and Catholic Primary School said: "This is an outstanding school which provides pupils with a highly effective education and gives excellent value for money. Children enter the school with skills below those typical for their age. They are taught so well throughout the school that they attain well above average or exceptionally high standards in English, mathematics and science by the time they leave Year 6. Pupils are very confident, concerned young citizens, prepared to assume responsibilities and
to play a full part in the school and wider community. Because the care and support pupils receive is so good, they feel safe and are happy to approach adults if they have a problem or
are upset." Photo: Google Street View
4. Florence Melly Community Primary School - Outstanding
Published in June 2019, the Ofsted report for Florence Melly Community Primary School states: “School leaders are committed to making Florence Melly the best school it can possibly be. Relationships between staff and pupils are exemplary. A culture of high expectations has led to significant improvements across the school since the previous inspection." Photo: Google Street View