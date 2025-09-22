The 11 Wirral secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover the most competitive secondary schools in Wirral for the latest academic year.

A new school year has officially begun and many children have just started their secondary school journeys.

But, some were left disappointed on National Offer Day as they did not receive the secondary school allocation they had wished for.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the latest available Department for Education figures, which reveal the Wirral secondary schools that were the hardest to get into.

Here are the 11 secondary schools in Wirral that were the toughest to get into, based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

167 pupils put Birkenhead High School Academy as their first choice but only 117 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 70.06%.

1. Birkenhead High School Academy

167 pupils put Birkenhead High School Academy as their first choice but only 117 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 70.06%. | Google

226 pupils put Wirral Grammar School for Girls as their first choice but only 177 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 78.32%.

2. Wirral Grammar School for Girls

226 pupils put Wirral Grammar School for Girls as their first choice but only 177 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 78.32%. | Google

205 pupils put Hilbre High School as their first choice but only 162 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 79.02%.

3. Hilbre High School

205 pupils put Hilbre High School as their first choice but only 162 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 79.02%. | Google

164 pupils put Upton Hall as their first choice but only 148 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 90.24%.

4. Upton Hall School FCJ

164 pupils put Upton Hall as their first choice but only 148 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 90.24%. | Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLiverpoolMind
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice