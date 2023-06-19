Out of the 125 schools on the Wirral, 107 have been rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ with none recieving the lowest Ofsted ranking of ‘inadequate’.
Though this is great news for the region, it is slightly lower than the North West and England average, with 18 local institutions ‘requiring improvement’.
Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Here is a list of primary and secondary schools* in Wirral which have received new ratings this year (up to June 2023).
*Please note, independent schools are not included.
1. Townfield Primary School
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Townfield Primary School states: “Pupils are motivated by the curriculum and talk enthusiastically about their learning. They
enjoy their lessons. Leaders have high aspirations for pupils, including those with special
educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Most pupils across the school achieve well.
Pupils enjoy the visits that support the curriculum and the opportunities to learn in the
school’s extensive grounds.” Photo: Google Street View
2. Birkenhead High School Academy - Good
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead High School Academy reads:”Pupils enjoy the wide range of opportunities that are available to them as part of
the school curriculum and beyond. For example, pupils in key stages 3 and 4
appreciate the enrichment sessions at the end of each day. Sixth-form students
benefit from developing a wide range of leadership skills.” Photo: Google Street View
3. Stanley School - Good
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for Stanley School reads: “Pupils, including children in the early years, smile as they arrive each morning. Caring staff help pupils to settle quickly into their animal-named classrooms. Pupils feel safe and happy at Stanley School. Pupils respond well to staff’s high expectations for their conduct and achievement. They behave well in lessons and at social times. Staff supervise pupils closely. This means that they are well placed to spot any signs of upset. If bullying or inappropriate behaviour happens, leaders deal with it effectively." Photo: Google Street View
4. Manor Primary School - Requires Improvement
Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for Manor Primary School reads: “Pupils enjoy choosing books from the school’s libraries. Pupils participate in a variety of events to support local charities. They take on a range of responsibilities within the school, including becoming a head boy or girl, a prefect or a play leader. Pupils typically try their best in lessons. They aim to live up to leaders’ high expectations for their learning and achievement. While children in the early years learn well, pupils in key stages 1 and 2 do not achieve as well as they should in some subjects. This is because teachers do not design learning activities that help pupils to remember new knowledge over time. Some pupils do not have sufficiently firm foundations on which to build." Photo: Google Street View