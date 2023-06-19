4 . Manor Primary School - Requires Improvement

Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for Manor Primary School reads: “Pupils enjoy choosing books from the school’s libraries. Pupils participate in a variety of events to support local charities. They take on a range of responsibilities within the school, including becoming a head boy or girl, a prefect or a play leader. Pupils typically try their best in lessons. They aim to live up to leaders’ high expectations for their learning and achievement. While children in the early years learn well, pupils in key stages 1 and 2 do not achieve as well as they should in some subjects. This is because teachers do not design learning activities that help pupils to remember new knowledge over time. Some pupils do not have sufficiently firm foundations on which to build." Photo: Google Street View