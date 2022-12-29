3. Lawrence Community Primary School - Good

Lawrence Community Primary School was rated ‘good’ in September 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Pupils are well cared for by the adults in school. Many pupils join the school at different times in the year. They arrive from a wide range of countries. There are currently 32 different languages spoken by these pupils. Pupils embrace the diverse nature of their school community. Pupils said of their music lessons ‘when we sing, we sing in unison’. This sums up the way pupils interact. They respect each other. Pupils’ positive attitudes help to make the school a happy and harmonious place.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50194080