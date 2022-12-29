These schools received the top OFSTED rankings in 2022.
Liverpool boasts a number of brilliant schools, and we have compiled a list of those that have received the highest OFSTED rankings, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, this year.
OFSTED is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.
At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Take a look to see which local primary schools were ranked ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in 2022.
1. Holy Family Catholic Primary School - Good
Holy Family Catholic Primary School was rated ‘good’ in September 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Pupils feel welcome and safe in this ‘school of sanctuary’. They are especially well cared for by the adults, who know them well. Some pupils join the school at different times in the year. For many of these pupils, English is not their main language. They quickly feel part of this lively school community.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50194168
2. Phoenix Primary School - Good
Phoenix Primary School was rated ‘good’ in September 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Staff have high expectations of pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils live up to these high expectations. They behave well and work hard. At breaktimes, pupils play happily together. They are polite and well mannered.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193571
3. Lawrence Community Primary School - Good
Lawrence Community Primary School was rated ‘good’ in September 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Pupils are well cared for by the adults in school. Many pupils join the school at different times in the year. They arrive from a wide range of countries. There are currently 32 different languages spoken by these pupils. Pupils embrace the diverse nature of their school community. Pupils said of their music lessons ‘when we sing, we sing in unison’. This sums up the way pupils interact. They respect each other. Pupils’ positive attitudes help to make the school a happy and harmonious place.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50194080
4. Pinehurst Primary School - Good
Pinehurst Primary School Anfield was rated ‘good’ in May 2022. The report published by Ofsted reads: “Pupils have opportunities to develop their leadership skills through roles as school councillors, reading ambassadors or as rainbow buddies who support new pupils to settle into school. Pupils also visit places of interest in order to support their learning and to celebrate their local heritage.” Read the full report: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50183852