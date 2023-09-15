Smithdown, Toxteth, Aigburth, Wavertree or Kensington - which one will suit your needs the most as a student?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether you’re moving out of halls or a fresher who didn’t manage to snag campus accommodation, we’re looking at some of the most popular areas for students to live in here in Liverpool.

A city centre location could cut down your commute, saving time and money by living in the city centre. However, what you save on transport could be paid out in steeper rents. The closeness to amenities may be handy, but when it’s so easy to go clothes shopping and head out on a last-minute night out, you’ll find yourself spending a lot more than the average student budget. Parking is also limited, so if you’ve got your car with you, this might not be the best place to live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smithdown Road and Wavertree are probably the places you think of when it comes to students living in the city. With plenty of restaurants, takeaways, pubs and more, there is so much on your doorstep if you reside in this part of the city. Though you’re not quite as central as you might like to be, there are plenty of public transport links and more parking options. With plenty of green spaces in this student-saturated area, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular.

Kensington is within walking distance of the city centre whilst having the advantage of some of the cheapest rents in Liverpool. It’s especially handy to get to the University of Liverpool campus from here. With plenty of amenities and a lower cost of living, it’s easy to see why this area is so popular with students.

Aigburth accommodation is more expensive than other suburbs of the city, but there’s so much on your doorstep if you choose this place to set down roots. It’s home to Lark Lane, which is bursting with vibrant independent eateries, plenty of watering holes and even bigger characters. There’s also the gorgeously green Sefton Park. Spread over 235 acres, it is a Green Flag and Green Heritage-awarded site with beautiful features and monuments. Just don’t forget to take your rubbish with you when you leave!

Emily gives us the lowdown on the best places for students to live in Liverpool

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2023 guide named Liverpool as one of the best places to live in the country, with the experts determining Toxteth as their pick for affordable areas to reside. They praised the neighbourhood for its cultural and community vibe. Grade II listed Princes Park has a fishing lake and historical features. Located in the heart of L8, it’s well used by many different communities to exercise, play and enjoy the wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A street in the area was even awarded the Turner Prize. In 2016, Assemble won Britain’s leading contemporary art award for the regeneration scheme for derelict houses in Granby four streets. It now has a great community market held on the first Saturday of every month.

Wherever you chose, just remember to treat the area you live in with respect. We Scousers are proud of our city, so leave it the way you found it, and we’ll all get along just fine.