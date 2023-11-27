Register
The 14 best Merseyside schools for Oxford and Cambridge university admissions, according to The Telegraph

Analysis by The Telegraph has revealed which Liverpool and Merseyside state schools see the most students study at Oxbridge.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT

Figures from the Department for Education show that 1.5 per cent of state school pupils go on to attend Oxford and Cambridge, and 4 per cent for grammar and private school pupils. So, how do Merseyside's state schools fare?

Below are the thirteen Merseyside schools which saw at least 2 per cent of pupils leave school in 2020 and go on to study at Oxford or Cambridge - beating the 1.5 per cent national average.

At The Blue Coat School, 11% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was an A.

1. The Blue Coat School, Liverpool

At The Blue Coat School, 11% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was an A. Photo: Google Street View

At Upton Hall FCJ, 4% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B.

2. Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirrral

At Upton Hall FCJ, 4% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B. Photo: Google Street View

At Liverpool College, 4% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B-.

3. Liverpool College, Liverpool

At Liverpool College, 4% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B-. Photo: Google Street View

At Calday Grange Grammar School, 3% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B+.

4. Calday Grange Grammar School, Wirral

At Calday Grange Grammar School, 3% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B+. Photo: Google Street View

